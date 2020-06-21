Elephantine's Amazing Gait Goes Viral, Netizens Ask 'never Heard Of Gajagamini?'

Elephants are one of the cutest animals out there and their adorable videos and images are most sought-after on social media platforms. One such video shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is going viral on Twitter, where an elephantine can be seen walking and impressing people with its amazing gait. In the video, the elephantine is walking with such an attitude that Susanta cannot stop himself but from comparing it with a catwalk. The video has garnered more than 1,64,000 since it was shared on June 20.

"Either the catwalk is overrated. Or the elephantine gait is underrated," Susanta captioned the post. Netizens flooded the post with comments recognising the mighty animal's walk. One user even asked Susanta if he ever heard of gajgaamini, while another user explained the Sanskrit word and its relation with the post. One user commented, "In Sanskrit 'gajgaamini' which literally means she who walks like an elephant is an adjective for a girl."

Either the cat walk is overrated..

Or the elephantine gait is underrated 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Oc9IThQWSD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 20, 2020

Never heard of Gajagamini? — Reshmi Dasgupta (@ReshmiDG) June 20, 2020

In so many of our local Indian works -- the मदगजगम - the gait of an elephant in masth is amply described. The catwalk is a literary and fashion import I'd think! — Aayatekshana (@Aayatekshana) June 20, 2020

Gajagati...its a gait used in our natya shastra to depict royalty or a kingly gait...its not underrated at all...FYI... — उच्छिष्ट चण्डाली-अ.त्रयी (@AnvikshikiTrayi) June 20, 2020

'Gaj gamini' is a term used for women who walk gracefully like an elephant.. Our literature is extremely rich, only if we honour it more. — Nishita (@nishichaudhary6) June 20, 2020

They don't call it the mast malang haathi walk for nothing 😄 — Ghazal Thakur (@GhazalThakur) June 20, 2020

'Naughty elephant'

In another video that was going viral last week, an elephant was recorded playing with a buffalo in the wilds. In the video, a 'naughty elephant' was seen playfully kicking one of the buffalos sitting quietly and minding its own business. The elephant kicks the buffalo and runs away. The video was so adorable that it managed to garner over 8,700 views in just two hours of being shared on Twitter.

Elephants are extremely playful.

This naughty one just kicks the Buffalo for fun.

And he knows what it means to tease😇 pic.twitter.com/b2O7VFGZsm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 14, 2020

