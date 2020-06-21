Video Of 'yogi' Squirrel Goes Viral, Netizens Say Its 'doing Pranayam'

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, a clip of a “yogi” squirrel is doing rounds of the internet. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the hilarious clip of the rodent performing "Pranayam" has left many wondering if it was a fan of Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

'Inhale blessings'

The short video starts by showing the posterior of a grey coloured squirrel which could be seen swiftly moving its tail up and down. As the rodent turns towards the camera, one could then see it rapidly inhaling and exhaling as if it is indulged in some kind of yoga. Meanwhile, Nanda, who shared it earlier today, in the caption asked users to “inhale blessings and exhale gratitude”

Since shared, the short clip has been viewed over five thousand times and garnered over 7000 likes. The post has also been flooded with comments from people who have been left in splits. Many have also asked if it was doing 'anulom vilom'.

Hahaha.... Yoga Day — Manoranjan Panda (@Manoran02716905) June 21, 2020

What animal is this? Squirrel? — କୁମାରିକା ~ Kumarika (@kumariika) June 21, 2020

Ramdev Baba Pet😂😂 — CKMKB (@CKMKBXi) June 21, 2020

Doing Pranayam 😂 — Arijit Nanda (@Arijit_tw) June 21, 2020

Read: Thrilling Video Of Squirrel Overcoming Hurdles To Reach Bird-feeder Wins Internet

Read: Video: Woman Tries To Save Squirrel From Inflatable Pool, Here's The Twist

Recently, another awe-inspiring video of a squirrel mesmerised the internet. The clip shows the rodent overcoming the obstacles dangling from the ropes in order to hijack the bird feeder. Shared on Twitter by the user named Samanth Subramaniam, the 40-second footage depicts the rodent’s agility in successfully crossing the artificial hurdle created in the backyard to fend off the critter from stealing the food or trespassing the property.

Read: Former NASA Engineer Builds Obstacle Course For Squirrels To Keep Bird Seeds Safe; Watch

Stunned at the rodent’s proficiency, the users poured in reactions admiring the squirrel’s “Perseverance to win even in the most difficult way.” Calling the clip as “inspirational” users lauded the squirrel’s competence saying the rodent was an example that one must “Risk to win! even if you are tiny and weak.”

Read: This Squirrel Obstacle Course Of Ex-NASA Engineer Is The Most Amusing Thing Online, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.