Video Of Seal Grabbing A Human's Hand Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'adorable'

A video of a friendly grey seal’s personal encounter with a human as it grabs his hands in what looks like trying to hold the person in embrace has triggered laughter on the internet. The 9-second clip shows a seal lying in the sand resting when a human hand approaches him, immediately, in one swift move, the seal wakes up from the ground and holds the hand of the person in its two flaps.

With nearly 3.3k views the clip has caught the attention of the Twitter users, who called the seal’s reaction “loving” and admired his “undertaker style of getting up.” Shared by the Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda, the clip was captioned as a pun that said here comes a seal of approval, which in turn, triggered laughter emoticons from several users in the comments.

Further, Susanta wrote that nature is lit. In the clip, the seal could be seen purportedly smiling and giving a delightful reaction as it interacts with the human. The sea critter’s facial expression denotes that he is glad and thrilled after holding the human’s hand.

Here comes the ‘ seal of approval’😂



🎥: Nature is lit pic.twitter.com/0UHLNY5Gpj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 28, 2020

Cutie pie.... 😘😘 — Varun Kumar (ବରୁଣ କୁମାର) 🇮🇳 (@barun243) May 28, 2020

Never dispose the deadly plastics openly. Nobody knows in whose claws it willll fall into.n what will be the end — Tarani Trotter (@TaraniTrotter) May 28, 2020

So adorable 😍 — Sarith -#StayHomeSaveLives (@PgSarith) May 28, 2020

How cute that 'seal of approval' is🤗 — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) May 28, 2020

Seals as brainy as dogs

Seal’s are renowned to be friendly and just as brainy as the dogs and they have a capacity to bond with the humans. Also, they are capable of projecting traits such as loyalty and affection as can be established from the video. Several instances of seal’s playful behaviour where they hop on the kayak to interact with humans or get along with the divers in the sea have come up. Like dolphins, these creatures seem to be exceedingly fond of humans. In the clip, it can be seen how elated the seal was to feel the human touch as it gripped the person enjoying their company.

