Dog Barking At 'intruder' Soft Toy Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

The hilarious videos of pet animals have never failed to garner massive social media attraction. From dogs to parrots, internet users are amazed by a new video every day especially amid these tense times of COVID-19 pandemic. Becoming the usual reason for spreading smiles, one such video has emerged on the internet that shows a golden retriever barking at a dog soft toy with golden fur. With the caption calling the soft toy an “intruder” at one instance the animal runs away with the perception that the toy moved by itself. Posted by Instagram user ‘Sunday the Golden Retriever’, it seems that the name of the pooch barking at the toy is Sunday and as per page’s description, it is a therapy dog in training.

The short clip posted on Instagram has already garnered over 20k likes with hundreds of comments and is shared with the caption saying, “Mahm there is an intruder!â£ Mahm there is an intruder!â£ Mahm did you hear me!!!â£ Oh, my dog I think it moved!” Because the soft toy resting in a basket looks identical to Sunday, the internet users have been calling it ‘adorable’.

‘Too funny’

Several hundred internet users also opposed the presence of the ‘intruder’ or the soft toy and said that ‘take it away man’. From calling Sunday’s reaction “too funny” to saying that they cannot stop watching the video, the Instagram users posted a series of comments under the viral post. One internet user said, “I can't get enough of this video. I watch it over and over again. I just wish the video would have kept going but still, I love it.” Another said, “That’s too funny, but I think it’s friendly look at that smile.”

Here are some other videos of Sunday:

