Mumbai Police Answer Question On COVID-19 Using Dialogue From 'Alice In Wonderland'

Mumbai police department is known for maintaining one of the most interesting social media handles across India. From warning people about the dangers of coronavirus to spreading awareness on how to beat the disease in an effective manner, the Mumbai police department uses social media for all the right reasons. Mumbai police have done it again and this time sharing dialogue from the film Alice in Wonderland. Mumbai police used a dialogue said by the character Mad Hatter from the film, where he says, "Only if you believe it." Mumbai police used it to answer a question of their own, where they asked, "Is it possible to follow the rules of safety?"

"Q. Is it possible to follow the rules of safety? A. Only if you believe it. Don’t wander if it’s not necessary. Stay safe at Home Land. #NoWanderingAlice #TakingOnCorona," Mumbai police captioned the post on Twitter, which was shared on July 17 and has since garnered more than 250 likes. The post is not the first where Mumbai police used a reference from film or book to aware people of the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai police in the past have used references from famous sit-com Friends, popular cartoon series Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Marvel movie Black Panther, Star Wars, Gulabo Sitabo, etc to aware people about the ongoing pandemic.

Q. Is it possible to follow the rules of safety?

A. Only if you believe it.



Don’t wander if it’s not necessary. Stay safe at Home Land.#NoWanderingAlice #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/WYNbMkhkV4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 17, 2020

Mumbai police's dig at Liverpool

The Mumbai Police's Twitter handle recently took a dig at the newly crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Referencing to the increasing coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Liverpool's famous chant, the police department's Twitter handle advocated social distancing measures to win the clash against coronavirus. Referencing to Liverpool's famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' chant, the Mumbai Police's Twitter post said how one should maintain social distancing measure amidst the current pandemic, or else will have to wait for 30 years to win over coronavirus, taking a dig at the new champions for their wait of over three decades to regain the title.

'Man-datory' 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your 'City' can win this 'clash' against COVID-19.#PremierSafety pic.twitter.com/FKounGqb7M — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 27, 2020

