Twitterati's Hilarious Video Showing 'if Birds Had Arms' Breaks Internet; Watch

A hilarious photoshopped video showcasing the possibility of birds having human arms has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by user CurlyKidLife on July 16, the short clip shows different birds behaving like humans. From vultures and crows and ostriches and penguins, the video features various kinds of birds that one can imagine.

In the 27-second-long clip, the birds can be seen doing a range of activities. Running around, clapping their hands, playing the guitar, taking selfies and doing household chores, the video basically covers everything that birds could do if they had human arms and not wings. In the background, one could also hear a funny song playing, which just helped make the video more hilarious.

If birds had arms... pic.twitter.com/ldawyC9Ibh — Curly Kid Life (@Curlykidlife) July 16, 2020

Netizens call it ‘brilliant and funny’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over six million times. With more than 344,000 likes and tens and thousands of comments, netizens just couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the clip. While several internet users praised the ‘superb creativity’, others wrote, “OMG! I wanna see that movie!!! It's brilliant and funny”. One Twitter user wished that the video should have been 20 minutes or longer, another said, "Best thing available on the internet right now. Seriously”.

Omg you are an amazing artist! — Sam Campos (@SciVirusGuy) July 17, 2020

If they were armed with arms . pic.twitter.com/d4hu4UmWJd — mark hall (@marksafc) July 17, 2020

Ha! Brilliant, strangely it makes me want to watch it again and again. — 8tbitGaZ (@8tbitG) July 17, 2020

I hate and love this so much! (mostly love) — LS13 (@LazySintastic13) July 17, 2020

What is even funnier about penguins with suitcases is that the mandarin translation of penguin is "business goose" which is perfect. — ~Darth Morbius~ (@DarthMorbius666) July 17, 2020

The ostrich at the end though! — Lynn Cunningham 🔸 (@Lynnmrsc) July 17, 2020

This is the weirdest thing I've seen in 2020 and that's saying a lot🤣🤣 — Rithin Marruz Zahran (@MarruzRithin) July 17, 2020

I absolutely LOVE this. The penguins are just perfect. — Hazel Jones 🇪🇺 (@TotallyTiredOut) July 17, 2020

