Video Of Squirrel Asking For Water Leaves Netizens Heartbroken; Watch

A clip of a thirsty squirrel desperately asking for water has left internet stunned, with many highlighting the cons of rapid industrialization. The 41-second video which was recently shared in Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a dehydrated squirrel-who is eventually fed-asking for water from two children amid a busy road. Since shared earlier on July 16, the clip has now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts by showing two kids, one of them holding a water bottle, standing amid a road when a rodent suddenly appears and starts making gestures so as to ask water from them. After a few seconds, the kids notice the rodent with one of them lowering the water bottle. The thirsty rodent then immediately springs towards the bottle and starts gulping down the water desperately. The video only ends after the teeny squirrel finishes the entire water in the bottle and runs away.

Squirrel asking for water.... pic.twitter.com/JNldkB0aWU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

'They ask for help'

Since sharing the thought-provoking clip has been viewed over 609 thousand times and garnered a bandwidth of comments. The clip has also prompted netizens to voice their opinion on how have humans destroyed nature and harmed the fauna. One user wrote "How can we recognize the signs of dehydration amongst animals? A few days back happened to see a cat found dead in the nearby park in Delhi" while another wrote, "Yesterday night a white cat kept meowing non stop until we went to see what was happening. It started to "Talk".... understood it was asking for food. Gave rice n milk. Strangely enough, they do ask for help." Yet another comment read, "I didn’t like the video. Nothing against you for this. Just how much we humans have exploited the Mother Earth. Poor squirrel. Must be so so thirsty".

I am sure here in India the squirrel would have been kicked for pleasure 80 out of 100 times. Thats why small animals are so scared of us here. — राष्ट्र सर्वप्रथम (@jainpri2003) July 17, 2020

Feeling bad, to quench it's thurst. A shy animal is begging for water from a bottle than finding water in its natural habitat, we have destroyed and caused this.. — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) July 16, 2020

This is the only reason why we are going through unprecedented crisis that has claimed many lives..we all need to take lesson and must pledge not to destroy nature #saveenvironment — Pooja Gupta (@PoojaGu72915048) July 17, 2020

I didn’t like the video. Nothing against you for this. Just how much we humans have exploited the Mother Earth. Poor squirrel 🐿 must be so so thirsty. Somehow myself can manage hunger for few days but thirst is something unbearable. — SUDHIR KESHAVAN (@sudhir_kesavan) July 16, 2020

Breaks your heart seeing the poor being like this, thankfully it got water, there may be so many other animals and humans who don't, makes you think about everyone — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) July 16, 2020

