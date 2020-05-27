Elephant Rams Tourists' Lunch Table At Safari Park, Netizens Call It ‘gentle Reminder’

A startled bull elephant sent tourists for cover when it rammed two men and overturned their picnic table at a safari park. A video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shows the huge elephant approaching the group while they were enjoying their lunch. While the tourist group seemed nervous they, however, remained quiet and tried not to look at the animal.

In the 13-second-clip, the tusker can then be seen becoming agitated and flapping its ears. The bull elephant then ploughs into one man and then another, slamming them into their table and knocking it over. The plates and cutlery can then be seen crashing to the ground. Nanda posted the video with a caption that read, “simple warning”.

Simple warning.....



Your feeding in my habitat is destroying my food. pic.twitter.com/NwtpZv2gsZ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 27, 2020

Netizens call it ‘gentle reminder’

Shared on May 27, the video has been viewed more than 4,000 times. With several comments, netizens said that the tusker was giving a ‘gentle reminder’ to the tourist to not enter his territory. Some users also called the animal ‘intelligent’, while others called it #ElephantThugLife.

That’s a close one .. but he is being super gentle — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) May 27, 2020

That's a gentle warning — Msk Srini (@MskSrini) May 27, 2020

what are you doing here, making fun after intervening in my world.. Let me try a bit in you space too 🤣🤣👏👏🏞🙏 Gajraj on slight rampage 🤣 — RVPS (@vinay198204) May 27, 2020

He made sure no one gets hurt.. what an intelligent creature! — Lone Wolf (@srbhsings) May 27, 2020

I would say that was a gentle reminder. — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) May 27, 2020

Just proves that they are intelligent ! — John (@benny5565) May 27, 2020

