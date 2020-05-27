Video Of Leaf-like Insects Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Hail Nature

A video of leaf insects that can camouflage on the host plants with the colourful, leaf-like appearance that is almost impossible to detect has mesmerized the internet. Shared by the page named Nature is lit on Twitter, the 26-second clip shows three leaf insects that can seamlessly blend with surroundings with their leaf-like body structure in order to nibble their favourite plant or fruit they settle on. The colourful and “attractive” critters have fascinated the internet as they can be seen moving slowly like foliage from the tree.

With over 54.2k views and nearly 3k likes, users poured in a slew of reactions on the clip, some hilarious, others scientific discussing the marvels of evolution and the leaf mimicry of these stick insects. While users were stunned at the fact that these creatures can adapt to the environment’s plants for clever camouflage from the predators, they also pointed out at how they could wait in plain sight for an unwitting prey, as they were so “impossible to notice”.

Read: Video Of Terrifying Sea Storm Breaks Internet, Netizens Hail 'power Of Nature'

Read: Elephant Rams Tourists' Lunch Table At Safari Park, Netizens Call It ‘gentle Reminder’

Leaf Insect's Mimicry to Nature pic.twitter.com/v0KlDfj8xx — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) May 26, 2020

Insects are "unrecognizable"

“Imagine eating a salad and one of these just start moving,” wrote a user in disbelief. Another shared a photograph of a leaf insect that visited their house saying that stick and leaf insects have camouflage body that looks like either a twig or a leaf to enhance their disguise in nature from predators.” I also had it in my garden. Nevertheless, didn't photograph it. I thought it was a leaf,” wrote the third, pointing out that the bright green leafy insects were difficult to tell apart in greenery.

Omg that's so cool! — Fallen Angel (@FallenA06757741) May 26, 2020

A hufflepuff spell gone right. — Kat Shaughnessy (@thiskatchats) May 26, 2020

Camouflage is the best nature device to protect weak & also for carnivorous animals to hunt. Have a photo of grasshopper which visited our house. pic.twitter.com/ZgFP27uMwM — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) May 26, 2020

I think they are adorable! #ILOVENATURE — K Louise (@Pfalloonia) May 26, 2020

hum make thinking of drawing now hehe. — AGl (@AGl83982564) May 26, 2020

All Glory to God! Evolution is a hoax. — Cure Matt (@CureMatt) May 26, 2020

o damn I need some ORANGE in my own leaf army — ☢️Irradiated Plant☢️ (@irradiatedplant) May 26, 2020

😍😍😍😍 — Nothando Mashaba (@Nmashaba) May 26, 2020

Read: Mumbai Police's Latest Meme Is Inspired By 'Gulabo Sitabo', Netizens Say 'nailed It'

Read: Italy: Boy Remains Calm As Bear Follows Him In Woods, Netizens Laud His Courage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.