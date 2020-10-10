Brett Lee Takes Only 2nd Off In 35 Days, Netizens Amazed With His Looks And Commitment

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is one of the fastest pacers that world cricket has had the privilege to witness. Besides being talented, the right-arm faster was a determined and dedicated player for his side who always gave his hundred per cent. The testament to Brett Lee's unparalleled commitment is how he continued to play during the India vs Australia quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup despite getting a terrible injury above his eyes while fielding at fine leg.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Natarajan's yorkers fuel Hyderabad's first win, Brett Lee lauds pacer

Brett Lee takes much-needed rest amidst hectic Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Brett Lee is still the same as he shows the same level of commitment even after hanging his boots from international cricket. The Australian international is a part of the Dream11 IPL broadcasters team. Brett Lee is currently in a biosecure bubble in Mumbai where he has donned the commentator's hat for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The former pacer has consistently been working as an expert for Select Dugout during the course of the tournament.

On Friday, Brett Lee took to Twitter where he posted a couple of photos of himself where he is seen relaxing and having a good time. Through his caption, Brett Lee revealed that this was a much-needed rest for him. He also revealed that this was just his second day off in the last 35 days.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25 Chennai vs Bangalore pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai

A much needed rest! Only my second day off in the last 35. Weights session done now time to relax ! 🎶🍻 pic.twitter.com/zgn4j05EJH — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) October 9, 2020

As soon as Brett Lee posted the photo, netizens took to Twitter and lauded the former Australian speedster for his looks and commitment to the Dream11 IPL 2020. Several reactions poured in as fans bombarded the post with a lot of comments.

Enjoy mate! You’ve been working hard lately so deserve it! Look forward to seeing you soon hope family ok x — Ran Rodfrey (@RanRodfrey) October 9, 2020

You are my life favourite bowler .

Best of luck — Chancal Sarkar (@SarkarChancal) October 9, 2020

Looking handsome lee ❤️💯 god bless you champ keep smiling and keep shining !!! the speedstar 💫 — Aarush Sachdev (@imAsachdev) October 9, 2020

Looking in good shape Binga. — Marlyn Z³ JB⁶ soon (@13StarsOfHeaven) October 9, 2020

@BrettLee_58 seriously mate, look after yourself mentally. You’ve had a hell of a couple of weeks. Stay strong! — Stuart Hobden (@Hobbo2804) October 9, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24 Punjab vs Kolkata pitch report & weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

The legendary pacer had to go through a tough time a couple of weeks ago after he lost his close friend and former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones to a massive heart attack. The Australian veteran was also a part of the Dream11 IPL broadcasters team alongside Brett Lee. The 43-year-old was with Dean Jones during the time of his death as he spent 30 minutes performing CPR while trying to save his life. And just a few hours after the Dean Jones death news flashed, Brett Lee bravely appeared on television for his commentary stint for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Brett Lee, who played 76 Tests and 221 ODIs for his country, was a great friend of Dean Jones and performed his commentary duties alongside former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris. It was difficult for Brett Lee and Scott Styris to go ahead with commentary but they fulfilled them because they knew Dean Jones would have wanted them to do it.

Brett Lee net worth

Brett Lee retired from all forms of cricket in 2015 and has since then served as a commentator for Channel 9 and the Dream11 IPL broadcasters. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Brett Lee net worth stands at approximately $10 million (₹75 crore). During his six-year stint in the Dream11 IPL, the Australian ace approximately raked in ₹18 crore ($2.4 million) according to InsideSport.

Disclaimer: The above Brett Lee net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | IPL anthem copied trend rules Twitter, netizens post funny memes to troll Dream11 IPL broadcasters

SOURCE: BRETT LEE TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.