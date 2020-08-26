Dog Excitedly Jumps To Greet Owner, Video Montage Breaks Internet | Watch

Many would agree that after a hectic day of work being greeted by your dog might brighten up one’s mood. A video montage of a dog excitedly jumping to greet his owner has taken the internet by storm with netizens showering love and calling it their “favourite thing.” The video montage was posted from Riley, a golden retriever’s Instagram account on August 20.

The video is a compilation of different clips featuring the adorable dog jumping with excitement to greet his parent. American singer Uncle Kracker’s song titled Smile has been used in the montage. Check out the beyond adorable video here:

Netizens shower love

Since being shared on the photo-sharing application, the post which is winning hearts, has garnered a lot of love and warmth from people. The post currently has over 18,500 likes and netizens have flooded the comments section with many people calling it “adorable,” “lovely”, and “best thing on the internet.” Check out some of the reactions here:

Time and again, several adorable videos of dogs go viral on the internet. Last month, a user on Reddit posted a 15 seconds long clip with a caption reading, “No other place I’d rather be”. The video features a brown-furred dog nibbling on some food. A few seconds into the video, the owner starts playing the piano in another room and the adorable dog’s ears perk up as it hears the melody. The pooch starts running towards the sound and is soon seen sitting next to its owner on the piano bench.

Earlier this year, a Twitter user posted a clip of his dog, who helped him by picking up a pair of his socks that was left behind while taking the laundry upstairs. The video took the internet by storm with many showering love on the dog for being such a helpful companion to his owner.

