Incredible #FindThatLizard Game Leaves Netizens Puzzled. Can You Spot It?

A herpetologist and the creator of #FindThatLizard game, Earyn McGee yet again left internet user puzzled after sharing a picture of a ‘camouflaged lizard’. McGee, for years, has kept her Twitter followers entertained with her games and this week she shared an image of ‘tree lizard’ hidden somewhere between the branches.

While some of her earlier games were an easy find, but this time the picture has left several internet users scratching their heads. Earyn shared the picture of the reptile with a caption, “Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo”. In the image one can see, a landscape of brown and the reptile hiding clearly in it.

Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo! But sometimes predators still see them. Its important that lizard habitats have crevices and vegetation that lizards can seek shelter in. Can you #FindThatLizard? Solution @ 9pm PT. Post guesses with #FoundThatLizard 🦎 pic.twitter.com/XgMlt7iWiE — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎 (@Afro_Herper) June 25, 2020

Since shared, the image has left users puzzled. While some were able to find the lizard, others wrote, “What an excellent pile of sticks and a lizard”. Several netizens even had to zoom in ‘500 per cent’ in a bid to #FindThatLizard. Some even expressed joy and happiness after finding the incredible camo reptile.

"I am one with the branch. I am the branch. The branch is me." #FoundThatLizard — ☣Nina☣#MaskUp☣#StayHome☣ (@ratgrrl) June 25, 2020

#FoundThatLizard Actually whispered “I found the lizard!” when I finally saw it. 😂 — Vanessa Matelski (@PotsieSpoons) June 25, 2020

#FoundThatLizard

After several people were successful in finding the reptile hidden between the branches, Earyn also shared the answer to the puzzle for the ones struggling. She also encouraged users to zoom in as the small reptile is kind of hard to find even after the herpetologist marked it clearly with a green marker. Here’s the answer:

Thank y’all so much for playing! Hope you #FoundThatLizard and learned something new!



Remember you can zoom in! It’s not only encouraged but it’s necessary.



See you next week! 🦎💜 pic.twitter.com/b3j84qo2jA — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎 (@Afro_Herper) June 25, 2020

