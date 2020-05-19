Maharashtra: Forest Dept Officials Rescue 5 Nilgais Out Of Ditch, Earn Respect On Internet

A video of at least 5 Blue Bulls (Nilgai) rescued out of the ditch in Maharashtra by the forest department is winning appreciation on the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle, the 21-second clip shows a tedious rescue operation carried out in Wardha region where the bull herd got stranded in the deep excavated ditch partially filled with water.

With over 2.7k views, the footage shows how the bulls were lifted to safety after they were spotted looking for escape route in a state of panic. Two of the bulls from the herd can be seen climbing on the slippery path leading to outside, however, they fall back in the ditch. A crane can be seen brought to the site to assist in the rescue of the frightened herd stuck in muddy ditch. People laud the efforts of the department for conducting a rescue mission for the trapped animals and releasing them from their ordeal. Users called the Maharashtra Forest Department “fearless” and that they had done “a wonderful job” by helping the animals in misery.

Dogs rescued out of deep-ditch

In a similar hear warming footage released earlier, police officer rescued a few dogs out of the ditch and earned respect on the internet. Three Pit Bulls were found trapped in a sewer drain on the side of a busy highway by a police officer in Florida. Immediately, he contacted animal control services to help pull the dogs out in a noble initiative. The group of dogs had gotten into the sewer through an open manhole across the street. Officers reportedly believed the dogs had escaped their home and got stuck in the deep ditch looking for help. Therefore, the coordinated efforts by animal services, firefighters, and police helped the dogs come out of the ditch and saved their lives. Internet hailed the police’s efforts as “commendable”.

