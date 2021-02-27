Video: Nashik Police Give Special Farewell To Sniffer Dog After 11 Years Of Service

Spike, a sniffer dog received a farewell after 11 years of service in Nashik's Police bomb detection and disposal squad. The sniffer dog was paraded on the bonnet of a police vehicle, decorated with balloons and roses. Police personnel walked alongside the vehicle applauding Spike for his contributions over the years. The video posted on has struck a chord with many on Twitter who posted various reactions to the video through their comments.

Nashik police gives farewell to sniffer dog

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh paid tribute to sniffer dog on his Twitter handle. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Twitter wrote, "Nashik Police organized special farewell for 'Sniffer Spike' canine who retired after 11yrs of meritorious service, contributing immensely in detecting explosives. He was not just a canine but had become a part of police family. I salute him for his service towards the Nation." The video shows Spike sitting on a pink mat placed on the bonnet of the car that is decorated with flowers and balloons. The dog also has a garland of flowers around its neck. As the vehicle slowly moves forward, people shower Spike with applause. The unique way of paying respect to the dog ended with the cutting of a cake. Watch the video below

Netizens also pay tributes

Spike, who joined the Nashik Bomb Detection-Dog Squad in 2010 is famous for discovering hidden petrol bombs, reported ANI. The Twitter post of the Home Minister caught the attention of netizens. The tweet has got more than 1500 likes and 138 retweets. Netizens also took to the comments section and saluted the sniffer dog. One user wrote, "Bhavpurn shrdhanjali". Another person tweeted, "Salute". Another person commented, "Wow salute". "Such a sweet and kind gesture", wrote another individual. "Great Salute. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

