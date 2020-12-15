Sniffer Dog Honoured With Cop Of The Month Award In Chhattisgarh For Solving 'many Cases'

A sniffer dog belonging to the Chhattisgarh police department has been awarded the 'Cop of the Month' award because of the canine's contributions towards solving numerous cases. The dog named Ruby, and its handler Virendra, have been honoured with the 'Cop of the Month' award as they helped solve many cases, including the Sarangarh Royal palace robbery case. Virendra along with Ruby traced the accused of the robbery and helped recover the stolen silver trays worth Rs. 6 lakh.

Every month police personnel in Chhattisgarh are given the Cop of the Month award for doing good work and their picture are displayed at every police station in the state, while they also receive some cash reward. However, this is the first time when a tracker dog has been bestowed with the honour of cop of the month.

"This month two police personnel, one from a legal section and the other a dog handler Virendra have been given the award of the cop of the month. Besides them, Ruby which is our tracker dog is also awarded as a cop of the month. Our tracker dog Ruby solved many cases, including Sarangarh Royal palace robbery case, by giving vital clues," Rajgarh SP Santosh Singh said in a statement to news agency ANI.

Important role of dog squad in Chhattisgarh

The role of the dog squad is very vital in maintaining the security of Chhattisgarh, a state which is severely infected by Far-Left terrorism. Anti-Naxal activities are carried out on regular basis by the Chhattisgarh police department, which uses sniffer dogs to patrol areas and detect explosives laid out by terrorists. Chhattisgarh police realise the importance of tracker dogs in their department and earlier this month posted a Tweet to acknowledge their contributions.

