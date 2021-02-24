'Never Lost Hope': Missing Dog Braves Snow Storm, Hunger For 43 Days; Reunited With Family

Animal Control Officers in Michigan received a call regarding a dog stranded near an old grain elevator in Sand Lake, MI on February 22, according to Kent County Animal Shelter. The team then rescued the dog and it was reunited with its human family. Milo, a springer spaniel, had been missing for 43 days, according to the Kent County Animal Shelter. It was last spotted nearly two weeks back. The rescue story has been shared by animal shelter on its Facebook page and the post has accumulated a lot of comments from netizens.

The residents of the town of Sand Lake heard a dog barking for few days. They later found Milo, stranded in "an old bunker style silo", the animal shelter wrote in a post. The residents contacted animal control for assistance. The dog was then rescued and reunited with his family. "He lost 33lbs and traveled nearly 20 miles over the past 43 days," read a part of animal shelter post. Read Milo's rescue story.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has gathered 206 comments. It has got 677 shares and over 2500 likes. Netizens in the comments section wrote about the happy reunion and also praised the department and all those who helped. One user wrote, "Thank goodness Milo had the strength to keep barking & the town residents didn’t ignore the barking & made the necessary calls. Thank goodness Kent County Animal Control responded & was able to rescue & Lost Paws remembered the lost dog posting!! The collaboration from the beginning, to the rescue, to the reuniting with Milo’s family was amazing!! Kudos to all!!". Another user wrote, "Oh my goodness! So happy for him and his family!". Another individual wrote, "So happy he was found an reunited with his family. Thank you to all who helped!". Another person wrote," Love this Tissues are a must. Happy tears."

