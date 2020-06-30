Video: Dog On Treadmill For His ‘rainy Day Run’ Gives Humans Workout Goals

While it might be pouring cats and dogs outside, the pet canines still need their rainy day run. A video that has emerged online proves that despite the bad weather forecasts, the pet pooch refuses to be housebound as it hops on the treadmill for some rainy day run to fulfill his outdoor activity goals. Shared on Twitter, the 9-second clip depicts a golden retriever pooch dedicated to his workout on the porch as an alternative to his morning walk without getting himself or his owner drenched in heavy rain. The internet lauded the “very good boy” who refuses to be cooped in the house on account of thunderstorms and instead go about running his errands.

Viewed almost 18,000 times, the footage has impressed the internet and has “ashamed” many that said they needed to learn dedication from the “responsible” pooch. “He: running on a treadmill during raining. Me: pull over my blanket, watch YouTube,” commented one, adding, “It makes me ashamed. He is certainly more active and has better habits than me.”

Wriggling his furry tail and panting, the canine, combined with energy and productivity, runs burning those extra calories on the machine. He could also be seen enjoying the rainfall view from the porch while exercising. Although, his owner can be seen nowhere in the vicinity. This explains that the disciplined pooch may have been self-trained to use the treadmill as Golden Retriever breed is known to be among the intelligent breeds of dogs. What’s even more interesting to notice is that the treadmill pooch has hopped on is also slightly inclined and not on the level which shows the doggy's commitment for an intense workout.

A good boy taking himself for a walk while it's raining pic.twitter.com/11tfaGpONx — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 30, 2020

Read: Video Shows Baby Elephant Bathing In A Tub, Netizens Adore The Baby Tuskers' Antics

Read: Video: Dog Stealthily Turns Table Fan Towards Its Enclosure, Netizens In Splits

Self-trained for running

Commenters pointed out that the humans needed to learn from the good dog, while several others made the laughter emoticons. Many commenters applauded at the disciplined pooch who hadn’t pestered the owner and was running on the treadmill without any assistance. “They train endurance running. Who will join?” asked an amused commenter.

People have to learn from him. — 草草小猫 (@Biu544a5jIuvgtf) June 30, 2020

I remember seeing this years ago. Not sure why I haven’t seen this since then. Good job dog — Chris Orht (@ithrow84mph) June 30, 2020

Walking keeps you fit 😍😂 — . (@maan___h) June 30, 2020

gots to get the mileage up for the hooman's weekly goal 😂 — Kevin Hannah (@kevinghannah) June 30, 2020

Read: ‘Wrong Animal’: Man Tries To Pull Anaconda From Water, Netizens Horrified

Read: Video: Man Slides Inside Deep Ditch To Rescue Goat, Netizens Call It ‘true Humanity'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.