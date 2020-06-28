Video: Dog Stealthily Turns Table Fan Towards Its Enclosure, Netizens In Splits

Social media is full of images and videos of adorable animals that netizens often visit to lighten their moods and to distract themselves from all the negativity on the internet. In one such video that is going viral on social media, a dog can be seen getting out of its cage and turning the direction of the table fan to get the air entirely for itself. In the video, the pooch stealthily sneaks out of its cage and walks to the table fan to turn it around facing his enclosure. After turning around the table fan, the dog walks back to its cage and closes the gate before sitting quietly as nothing happened.

Read: Dog 'apologises' To Brother After Stealing His Chewy, Watch Adorable Video

The adorable video is garnering a lot of attention on social media where it has received over 5.5 million views since it was shared on June 26. The 21-second long video was posted by a user named Yang Yu who captioned the clip saying, 'Can't believe this is a dog." Netizens are in awe of the video as one user dubbed it smarter than human beings. Another user commented, "Such a display of intelligence from animals reinforces my belief in the theory of reincarnation. Perhaps this dog has was a human in his last life and slipped back to being a dog in this life."

Can't believe this is a dog😂 pic.twitter.com/FZRiX6lEUh — Yang Yu (@tombkeeper) June 26, 2020

Read: Girl Feeds Dog With Her Hands In Adorable Video, Netizens Laud Her 'act Of Kindness'

dogs are smart .this one Poodle (Sawol), she can turn off the light w/out being asked. haha 😅.She even tell (bark) her owner to close the fridge door if her owner open it for too long . Such a genius.U guys can watch it here https://t.co/vPCdQtYX0M — Wan Nur Asma (@wannurasma93) June 27, 2020

when he closes the door back, i lost it — 🌙 (@hoseokxmoon) June 27, 2020

It’s their reincarnated family’s member — k𖤐nsa (@witchkults) June 26, 2020

That’s a person disguised as a dog. — #BlackLivesMatter (@rashidapowell) June 27, 2020

Smart selfish dog 🤣🤣🤣 — ambar_kus (@ambar_k) June 28, 2020

Read: Video: Icelandic Sheepdog Bonds With New Family Member, Netizens Go Aww

Dog helping owner

In another video that went viral recently, a dog can be seen helping his owner in the weirdest way possible. The short clip posted by a page called,"ladyandtheblue" shows the doggo's owner sitting on a couch with his pet relaxing beside him. The man is then seen using the canine's head as his mouse pad as he continues his work on the laptop. It is not only the man, but the dog also seems to enjoy its little activity.

Read: Video Of Dog Offering Help To Its Owner By Being His Mouse Pad Wins Internet; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.