Dog Parents Raise 'serious' Concern As PM Modi Appeals For 'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that on March 22 there will be “Janta Curfew” from 7am to 9pm in a bid to prepare Indians for the upcoming challenges that the deadly coronavirus can impose. However, it immediately raised concerns for the dog parents who took on social media to share their “dilemma”. One Internet user shared that her dog needs a walk outside the house at least twice, and even though she can arrange the morning walk before seven o’clock, it still leaves a question how she would manage the second walk.

OK - serious question -- what happens if my dog needs to go out on sunday during the ;janta curfew' hours.

i can manage the first walk very early.

but, the second walk ....



any dog parents who can advise on this? — Harini Calamur (@Calamur@mastodon.social) (@calamur) March 19, 2020

Read - Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 4th Death, PM Modi Appeals For 'Janta Curfew'

‘Train your dog’

While most dog parents agreed with the Twitter user who started the conversation with dog parents and asked for advice, most were seen answering that she should “train” her dog. One of the internet users also posted a video from some other country which was under lockdown due to the pandemic in which the dog is walked around with the help of a drone.

https://t.co/kule65w80t

My Chinese friend recommended this — valak*Captain virgin* (@reaperelite_) March 19, 2020

I presume that your anxiety was genuine (of not being able to walk the dog) and not a usual trick that more sophisticated Congress supporters deploy - random problems they faced due to a measure proposed by Modi govt.



Hence, here is a solution for you: https://t.co/u3xPpf97a5 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 19, 2020

Wud have made him habitual of using washroom !! What if the country is Lockdown ? A serious one too . — A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) March 20, 2020

I don't think there's any logic in not allowing pets to be walked. That's as essential a service as any. — Debayan Sen (@debayansen) March 19, 2020

Read - 'Wonderful Thought': Netizens Laud PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Suggestion

'Janta Curfew'

PM Modi said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 217 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services.

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

Read - Kamal Haasan 'in Solidarity' With PM Modi's Janta Curfew, Tags Kollywood Bigwigs To Join

Read - Sri Sri Ravishankar Appeals To Citizens To Follow PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.