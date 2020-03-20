The Debate
'Wonderful Thought': Netizens Laud PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Suggestion

What’s Viral

From his supporters to critics, PM Narendra Modi’s address on unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus drew reactions from everyone on Twitter like storm.

Netizens

From his supporters to critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus drew reactions from everyone on Twitter like a storm. PM Modi said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges that people might have to face in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 217 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services. 

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

Read - Lata Mangeshkar Lauds PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Call, Requests People To Support Govt

What Twitter feels about ‘Janta curfew’?

While most people said that it is their “usual Sunday” as they prefer to stay at home, some of them even made memes about jobless people. However, most Twitter users were seen accepting PM Modi’s request and said that they will adhere to it. From celebrities to politicians, everyone pledged to keep aside their differences and practice the ‘curfew’ on March 22 and also made sure to make each other aware about not leaving their homes on that day. 

Read -  After PM Modi's Address On COVID-19, Indians Google 'what Is Janta Curfew'

Read -  'What Is Balcony?': Mumbaikars Ask Where To Clap During PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Read - Ajinkya Rahane Urges Citizens Of India To Wholeheartedly Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

 

 

