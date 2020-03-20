'Wonderful Thought': Netizens Laud PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Suggestion

From his supporters to critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus drew reactions from everyone on Twitter like a storm. PM Modi said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges that people might have to face in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 217 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services.

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

On 22nd March 2020, let us observe a Janata Curfew and add strength to the fight against COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/qOqhQaJES5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

Read - Lata Mangeshkar Lauds PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Call, Requests People To Support Govt

What Twitter feels about ‘Janta curfew’?

While most people said that it is their “usual Sunday” as they prefer to stay at home, some of them even made memes about jobless people. However, most Twitter users were seen accepting PM Modi’s request and said that they will adhere to it. From celebrities to politicians, everyone pledged to keep aside their differences and practice the ‘curfew’ on March 22 and also made sure to make each other aware about not leaving their homes on that day.

Narendra Modi: Don't go out on Sunday.

Unemployed Engineers: We don't leave our room anyday!#PMModiOnCorona pic.twitter.com/L04KnWvSG6 — Shubham Bhatt (@only_nationalit) March 19, 2020

Indians who have already read the cure of Coronavirus on Whatsapp watching PM Narendra Modi’s speech pic.twitter.com/F42sjmPi0N — bunny (@Bunny_I_) March 19, 2020

Your new office friends while working from home: Sankalp and Saiyyam — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 19, 2020

Read - After PM Modi's Address On COVID-19, Indians Google 'what Is Janta Curfew'

I agree with everything the PM said. It's a good speech. Share its message widely!



And spending a sunday like I've pretty much spent every single sunday....ain't that bad.



I'll even do the Italian thing at 5pm 🙂 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 19, 2020

me @ 5pm on Sunday bc modi told us to clap 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/XXJLjSCpA0 — jaune ⨁ neo zone (@jaunehyun) March 19, 2020

PM Modi declared holiday on a sunday.... pic.twitter.com/BUWNem5b9h — Dwain Adam Michael 🦁 (IG:MCKILLUMINATI69) (@Mckiluminati69) March 19, 2020

Read - 'What Is Balcony?': Mumbaikars Ask Where To Clap During PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Modi Ji : Sunday will do #JantaCurfew



Indians : pic.twitter.com/8IfsiP3nDb — Pankaj Khanna (@itsmepankajkh) March 19, 2020

My warm wishes to all my fellow citizens of India!A great initiative(JANATA CURFEW) has been taken by our PM Shri Narendra Modi ji yesterday.Lets give our full cooperation in it's success.Its on 22nd March(Sunday) from 7am to 9pm.@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew #CoronaAlert — Manmeet satpathy (@Manmeetsteif) March 20, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing thanks Narendra Modi ji.....! — Rohan Shinde (@rohan_5152) March 20, 2020

This man is now putting us in isolation and giving us weird tasks. Modi Ji is the new Bigg Boss. All you avid Bigg Boss watchers seems your life long wish is about to be fulfilled this Sunday #JuntaCurfew Jaise ek dik sabke gharme rehne se kuch ukhadne wala hai.. pic.twitter.com/64zX9zKsLC — Rajiv Chavan (@TheOneRajiv) March 19, 2020

This Sunday, on 22nd March, let's observe a self-inflicted 'Public Curfew', from 7 am to 9 pm. This curfew will be for the public and by the public: PM Narendra Modi #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/79zSwH7nUY — Tapas Mandal (@Tapas79739019) March 19, 2020

PM: Express appreciation for 5 minutes at 5 pm this Sunday, for all those health professionals who are working round the clock to keep us safe.



A wonderful thought. Yes I will.



This is such a reassuring and measured little speech by Modi. I feel he has my back. #PMModiOnCorona — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 19, 2020

Bharat Bandh On This Sunday 22 - 03 - 2020 By We The People Of India...

i.e., Self-Curfew...



A Request From Dear & Honourable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Damodar Das Modi Ji...#JantaCurfew#KillTheCorona. pic.twitter.com/RIvu3J8gvA — Vinay Singh (@vinay2233) March 19, 2020

Read - Ajinkya Rahane Urges Citizens Of India To Wholeheartedly Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.