Video: ’Hero Shopper’ Smashes Car Window To Rescue Dog Trapped Inside

A video of a ‘hero shopper’ saving a dog, who was stuck in a car in the ‘baking heat’ for at least 30 minutes, has surfaced on the internet. The incident took place at the car parking area of a supermarket store in Swansea, Wales. In the video, one can see a man smashing the window of the car in scorching heat in a bid to rescue the trapped dog.

According to an international media outlet, the vehicle was parked at Tesco car park and the shoppers who spotted the pooch inside the car even made announcements to look out for the owner, however, nobody turned up. Before smashing the window, the man who rescued the dog claimed that the pooch was inside on its own for at least 30 minutes.

Man hailed as ‘hero shopper’

According to the caption of the post, the man used a tool to break the glass, before he kicked away the remains shards. He then climbed into the vehicle to rescue the stuck dog. After entering the vehicle, he then opened the front passenger seat door to let the animal out in the car park area. The ‘hero shopper’ save the dog from dying in the ‘baking heat’.

The shopper, Zoey Thorton, shot the video. She reportedly said that she was putting bags into her car when she noticed a woman looking worried nearby. Thorton told the international media outlet that she went over to see if everything was right and it was then that she found that the dog was inside. She added that it was really hot and while the window was open a little bit, it was, however, too hot for the dog to be inside. She said that they waited for at lead half an hour before any action was taken.

After saving the animal, the dog was given water and the incident was even reported to the police. A spokesperson for South Wales Police also reportedly reminded people in a statement that ‘dogs can die in hot cars’. The video has been shared on several social media platforms, while some called the man a ‘hero’, others wrote, “As long as there are people like this there is hope, even in these desperate Trump era”.

