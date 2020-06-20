'Good Companion': Dog Playing With Toy Car Leaves Kid Laughing Uncontrollably, Watch

An ‘adorable’ video of a dog playing with ‘Hot wheels’ has left internet users heart-warmed. The short clip shared on Reddit on June 20 not only shows the pooch enjoying the racing track game but it also shows a kid sitting right next to the dog laughing hysterically. While some netizens called the dog ‘smart’, others wrote that the kid has a ‘really good companion’ to play with.

In the short clip, one can see the kid and the pooch sitting next to Hot Wheels racing track. While the car can be seen running through the route repeatedly, the dog can also be seen watching the plastic vehicle’s movement carefully. The pooch even pokes its nose into the racing track a few times, while the child is seen laughing uncontrollably.

Netizens call it ‘wholesome’

Since shared, the video has garnered over 22,000 Upvotes. With several comments, netizens expressed that they found the video ‘wholesome’ and ‘adorable’. One Reddit user wrote, “Watching your dog push the race car around and seeing your son laughing so hard in response just warms my heart!”. Another said, “This is awesome - can't tell who's having more fun, your son or your dog!” “You've just brightened a long day friend. Thank you so much for making me tear up at how adorable this is,” added another.

