Dog's 'epic' Expression On Wearing Watermelon Hat Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

Even though this year has been deemed one of the ‘most stressful’ by internet users, they have resorted to ‘cute’ animal videos to cheer up their mood. One such video showing a husky ‘unimpressed’ with human making it wear a watermelon hat has broken the internet. Not only thousands of netizens are sharing the video across the social media platforms, others tagged their friends saying it would make them ‘happy’. The video has already garnered hundreds of reactions with one of the Facebook user saying “love the dog’s expression”. Watch:

Netizens left awestruck

While most people were seen relating the dos in the video with their own pets and said that they would react in a similar way, one of the Facebook users wrote, “Dog’s expression reminds me of this phrase ’seriously’”. Another just said “this is the cutest” and someone else noted that she can not stop ‘aww-ing’ at the adorable husky. Many even said that his expressing was ‘epic’. Apart from this 'doggo', many other humans who have posted pictures with their dog wearing a watermelon hat. Here are some of them.

Hello This is Pino the Corgi #Dog and he loves his #watermelon Hat such a Happy Face! 😄🍉🐶 💝pic.twitter.com/wudbxDG5yZ @sweetvoula @CONTEMPRA_INN🌹 — ContempraINN🌹 (@CONTEMPRA_INN) January 12, 2020

here’s a cute dog w a watermelon hat to keep you company 😌 pic.twitter.com/oBUHAXxgK8 — Rubyy (@ruby_1a) June 14, 2020

If you are sad here is a picture of a dog with a watermelon hat. Yes it’s my sisters dog pic.twitter.com/hFgsAAUGV1 — ℓiℓℓy♛ (@TurpleEuw) June 8, 2020

While this husky won the internet with its expression, other husky impressed netizens with its singing skills. In an adorable video that was shared on social media, a husky can be seen jamming on Jason Mraz's 2008 hit song 'I'm Yours'. The dog named Kovu can be seen jamming to the song with its owner Tate Hegstrom. In the video, Tate can be seen playing the guitar as well as humming the song slowly while Kovu provides some support with his howls. The video was shared on the dog's Instagram handle on May 18 with a caption that reads, "I’m Yours (and feeling VERY vocal this morning)."

