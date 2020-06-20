Video Of Lemurs Showering Kisses On One Another Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

Social media is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens often visit to lighten their mood and find some distraction from usual divisive talks. One such video shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is going viral on the internet. The video shared by Susanta, shows two lemurs hugging and kissing each other in the most beautiful of the ways possible. The lovely video is garnering a lot of likes on Twitter since it was shared on the micro-blogging platform on June 19.

Read: Man Has Touching Reunion With Dog & Girlfriend After Months, Pooch's Reaction Is Priceless

"This lemurs pogo ends with sweetest kisses & loveliest hug," Susanta captioned the video. Netizens are in awe of the lemurs and their heart-warming meeting as one user wrote, "That's motherly love. Do that quite often to my son." Another user commented, "One must always have a loving family or friend to stay happy in life." The video has garnered over 6,600 views on Twitter alone and has been liked by more than 718 people at the time of publishing this story.

This lemurs pogo ends with sweetest kisses & loveliest hug💕 pic.twitter.com/CchbkjmjJs — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 19, 2020

Read: Vadodara: Crocodile Rescued From Village After Three-day Long Operation

So cute & natural — Heena Mehta (@HeenaMe61603627) June 19, 2020

Awww..adorable — Aparna Upadhyay (@iAparnaUpadhyay) June 19, 2020

O my god 🙈 how cute are these 🥰How much of these are playful 🙈 — Pooja Rani (@PoojaRaniHR) June 20, 2020

What lovely video, love and effection. — PROfarmer (@Profarmer9) June 20, 2020

जिंदगी में कुछ हो या ना हो लेकिन एक अच्छा परिवार या अच्छा दोस्त चाहिए, तभी तो खुस रह सकते हैं pic.twitter.com/9nAGfgqpdC — Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal (@bibhutisameer) June 19, 2020

Read: Video Of Chimpanzee Feeding Fish Is The 'best Stress Buster' On Internet | Watch

In another incident

Susanta had shared another video last week of an elephant playing with buffalo in the wilds. In the video, a 'naughty elephant' can be seen playfully kicking one of the buffalos sitting quietly and minding its own business. The video was so adorable that it managed to garner over 8,700 views in just two hours of being shared on Twitter.

Elephants are extremely playful.

This naughty one just kicks the Buffalo for fun.

And he knows what it means to tease😇 pic.twitter.com/b2O7VFGZsm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 14, 2020

Read: 'Naughty' Elephant Playfully Kicks Buffalo And Runs Away; Watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.