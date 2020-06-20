Last Updated:

‘Perfectly Adorable’: Picture Of Dog Going To Its New Home Wins Internet

A 'perfectly adorable' photo of a wrinkly puppy called Oakley gripping his tiny paws and claiming its ‘hooman’ has left internet users in awe.

An adorable photo of a puppy called Oakley claiming its ‘hooman’ has left internet users in awe. The image shared by Twitter user ‘We rate dogs’ on June 19 shows Oakley on his way home for the ‘first time’. While in the caption, the Twitter page wrote “Hoping to grow into his wrinkles, but no pawmises,” several internet users said that the ‘rolls’ are ‘too cute’. 

In the photo, one can see Oakley sitting inside a car. With a smile and a wrinkly face, the pupper can also be seen leaning over to his pet parent. Oakley can also be seen gripping his tiny wrinkly paws on his ‘hooman’. 

Netizens call it ‘pawfect’ 

Since shared, the image has garnered over 151,000 likes and over 12,000 retweets. With thousands of comments, Twitter users can’t get over Oakley’s cuteness. While one netizen wrote that the pupper will get cuter every day, others said, “I’d kiss every single roll on this juicy lil man”. “I don’t want to be dramatic, but I would die for Oakley and his paw rolls,” added another. 

