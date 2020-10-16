Dog Put On Strict Diet After Getting Stuck In A Door, Pics Leave Netizens In Splits

After getting stuck in a dog door, a cute Australian dog has been put under a strict diet. The dog Drake’s owner Charmaine Hulley shared the pictures of the furry friend on Facebook and informed that the dog was rescued from the streets as he was sleeping curled up outside a supermarket all skinny and sad. Now after being pampered by the entire family, Hulley wrote that Drax is very happy, warm, and loved. The pictures of the dog have gone viral on social media with people pouring in their love for the adorable dog.

The dog put on a diet to reduce weight

Hulley shared other pictures of the dogs where he can be seen walking around the house with the dog house door stuck in his body because of his fat. She further wrote that some pictures in the post are not from her house. She added that the door which got stuck on his body was from another house where according to Hulley, Drake thought he could fit his chonky body through this.

The pictures garnered nearly 20,000 reactions and hundreds of amused comments from the people as they found the dog quite amazing and hilarious. One of the users wrote, “this is simply amazing.” Another user commented under the post and wrote that his Boxer dog species did the same thing and got stuck in a door. A third user chimed and wrote that the dog in the picture is walking around the house so casually with the door put on. Another wrote, “He looks so proud and happy about though.”

According to The Dodo, the dog Drax was living on the streets of Queensland, frightened and malnourished, when he was found by Charmaine Hulley's sister. Charmaine told the website that her sister found the dog outside her local supermarket a couple of years ago just laying there curled up. Later, her sister put him in the car and got him home.

