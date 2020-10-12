Pet Groomer Transforms Poodle Into Skeleton For Halloween, Internet Says ‘genius’

A California based celebrity pet groomer has wowed the internet by transforming a poodle into a skeleton dog for the upcoming Halloween. Looking straight out of the spirit realm, the pooch was seen textured into bones, striking resemblance with his skeleton beast brethren from Dark Souls remastered. Katrina Short, later, went on to share her artistic grooming skills on her official Instagram page as she shared photos of the Day of the Dead makeover of the dog.

“Check out the new Zeusy spooky skelee spoo..he’s spoopy,” the groomer wrote in a caption, alongside the photographs of herself, attired as a witch and the skeleton poodle. The artistic groomer at Classy Canines Wiggle Rumps in Castro Valley, California also shared the footage of the skeleton canine jumping and pacing across the pumpkin field in excitement. “Spoopy skelle-spoo Zeus killing it at the pumpkin patch,” the artist wrote in the caption.

The now spooky skeleton, Zeus Zebradoodle, is Katrina’s 6 years old, who, she costumed inspired by the movie Frankenweenie that she watched with her children. The woman trimmed and dyed Zeus’ with “safe colours” as she informed on Instagram, and invited the groomers worldwide to try the Halloween look on their pooches without fret. “I welcome you all to our groomers world of safe color and creative grooms,” she advised in the caption of the clip.

Internet amused at the art

“Feed that dog! He’s nothing but skin & bones,” laughed a commenter. “That is so freaking cool,” another said. “Amazing work. Beautiful pupper,” wrote the third. “Literally you are my idol. I can not say it enough, you are the reason I strive for this business. You are such an amazing, talented strong woman and I am so blessed to be able to see you as a person and your amazing work,” a woman named Chelsea commented. “He came out soooooo good,” one other thought. Katrina, who flaunts over 25,000 followers on her Instagram said that it took her several hours to create Zeus’ Halloween look.

However, colouring the pet's fur mightn’t be the best idea, if gone wrong, as it can lead to discomfort. Earlier, Glow Cotton Candy the poodle dressed up for ‘Dia de Muertos’ festival in Quebec was seen trembling, and owner Samantha Hum earned backlash from the community, as animal lovers and activists slammed her idea that sent people into a rage on Facebook.

(Image Credit: Instagram/Katrina Short)

