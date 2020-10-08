Good News: Rescued Dog's Transformation; 102-yr-old Votes For US Election And More

With the pandemic situation, many have been feeling overwhelmed and anxious due to the serious updates. While the news of the death toll can be increasingly upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can fetch some positivity. So here’s a news wrap of some of the awe-inspiring and encouraging stories to drive away gloom and infuse hope amid the pandemic.

Rescued Husky’s transformation after being tied up for 2 years

'The Dodo', a brand that focuses on telling animal stories and animal rights issues, recently shared a story of a neglected husky. On October 7, they took to their official Instagram handle and shared the video of this husky, from his rescue to his recovery. The video showcases the husky's life from his rescue to his current condition.

This dog was chained up for 2 years and wasting away — watch him turn into the most beautiful husky 😍 pic.twitter.com/IuEs1hBm9W — The Dodo (@dodo) October 7, 2020

Raveena Tandon overjoyed as people visit Baba ka Dhaba

'Power of Social Media' started trending on Twitter on Wednesday as a viral video prompted many Delhiites to help an elderly couple running a roadside eatery in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. With pandemic affecting many lives, a video of an elderly man crying went viral where he shared how it was difficult to sell food at their eatery 'Baba Ka Dhaba'.

Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Swara Bhasker, politicians, Randeep Hooda, Delhi cricket team, and many others come ahead to help spread the word after food blogger Gaurav Wasan's video went viral.

102-year-old votes for US election

102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin has cast her vote amid the pandemic and netizens have been praising her dedication. An image of her casting her vote through the mail was photographed and shared by a Twitter user who claimed that if she can vote so can the rest of the countrymen. People have since then reacted to the tweet and have been praising Beatrice for her amazing dedication shown towards the ongoing voting scenario.

Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote! pic.twitter.com/WZHquUoQz5 — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 1, 2020

Surfer’s close encounter with shark captured by drone

A spine chilling footage of a professional surfer’s encounter with a dangerous shark in the ocean has got watchers hailing the surfer’s luck. In drone footage shared by the responders at the Surf Life Saving, New South Wales, Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach at Ballina when drone operators spotted a five-foot shark sneaking behind him. Surfer Matt had a close encounter with a shark at Ballina, the team informed, adding, that a drone overhead alerted Matt via a warning over the speaker.

Orangutan scene from Attenborough’s documentary

David Attenborough’s 'A Life on Our Planet' is leaving a major impact on its audience. The movie has a sequence about Orangutans that is making almost everyone teary-eyed. In one of the sequences of the movie, an orangutan is desperately holding to a tree as he thinks of it as his home. David mentions how this cannot go on forever and it is unsustainable as these damages will pile upon for a long time only for the whole system to go wrong in the long run. This sequence has got audiences in tears and heartbroken.

