Jodhpur Restaurant's 'covid Curry' And 'mask Naan' Tickle The Internet, Netizens Love It

Over the last few months, the pandemic has brought about a drastic shift in people's lives and many have been inspired to come up with unique ways to spread awareness against the infection. From coronavirus-shaped burger to mask-shaped parottas, the food industry has dished out creative virus-themed cuisine. The latest to join the list is a restaurant from Rajasthan which has introduced two special dishes to capture the mood of the current times.

Recently, Jodhpur's Vedic Multi-Cuisine Restaurant took to Facebook to introduce ‘covid curry' and 'mask naan’ in their updated menu. While the curry is essentially malai koftas shaped abstractly to remble the virus, the ‘mask naan’ is facemask-shaped naan bread. With the unique corona-themed dishes, the restaurant aims to lighten the mood amid the gloom of lockdown difficulties and urge people to prioritise their health and safety.

In the Facebook post, the restaurant said, "This weekend, treat yourself with something special created by Vedic... Covid curry and Mask naan. Your health and safety is our top priority. We are taking full measures on hygiene and sanitation with taking away offering at our outlet. We have introduced touchless menu, social distancing and other safety procedure at our restaurant”.

‘Only happens in India’

Since shared, the pictures of the unique dishes have taken the internet by storm. Taking to Twitter, some netizens called the concept ‘bizarre’ while some said ‘this happens only in India’. While the internet stays divided, there is no doubt that the corona-themed dishes have drawn hilarious reactions on social media. Here are some the most trending tweets;

Mask Naan and Corona Curry...

Corona curry & naan mask

