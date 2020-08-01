Swan Seen Removing Plastic Waste From The Shore, Video Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

A recent video uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda is doing rounds on the internet. The video has been uploaded on August 1 and it features a swan doing something that has left netizens in shock. The video is captioned as, “Swan has realised that we all have inherited our planet from our children..It’s for we humans to understand that too…”.

The 'realisation'

The 20 seconds video shows a swan on a shore. The white swan is seen picking up the dirt, especially the plastic waste and cleaning the shore. The camera then pans to the left showing another whtite swan along with a bevy of black swans. The black swans are swimming in a comforting way. The video has managed to gather 450 likes and 88 Retweets and comments.

Swan has realised that we all have inherited our planet from our children..

It’s for we humans to understand that too... pic.twitter.com/uMpjROpObC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 1, 2020

This video left the netizens speechless. However, few netizens took over to the comment section to express their concern. While few said that humans should learn from the swan, others simply agreed with Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda's caption. Few people also retweeted the video and added their own captions.

... and borrowed too much from our children. Time to repay is now.... — Vinay (@VinayDi09078948) August 1, 2020

Such a shame

We humans must be ashamed, we only know to destroy. — avi_techie (@avi_trends) August 1, 2020

We have to learn from swan.. — Tapan Ku. Behera (@Tapan98367312) August 1, 2020

Speechless ! — MLK (@MLK77837996) August 1, 2020

Awesome 👏 Sir

Humans should realise this https://t.co/6Mfc1Kvh4U — Momz 😘 (@mohammadhyd) August 1, 2020

Gosh this is so touching and thought provoking!! https://t.co/b0O2M4q8bP — De'Buck (@Listen2Buck) August 1, 2020

Animal videos have become a recent trend on social media. This is not the first time an animal video has gone viral. Few days back, a video showing a group of people directing a duck and its two ducklings to cross a busy street in New York has left netizens in awe. Not only are the internet users lauding humans for taking care of the animals and stopping the traffic but also said that it was the “best thing” they watched in several months of lockdown. The short clip was posted by @whatisnewyork on Instagram on July 4 and has already garnered over 185k views and thousands of comments. In the viral clip, humans can be seen leading the way for tiny animals from one side of the road to another.

