Good News: 106-yr-old Defeats COVID-19; Man Builds Mini Rainforest; Blind Dog Gets Friend

With constant updates on COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, protests, among other unforeseen challenges, it might get overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. Since the beginning of the year, people are trying to cope up anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. So, in a bid to uplift low spirits, here are five positive stories that can brighten the frame of mind and dial down the gloomy effect amid such unprecedented dark times.

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19

A 106-year-old woman from Thane, Maharashtra defeated coronavirus disease and was discharged from the hospital after fully recovering on September 20. The woman named Anandibai Patil had tested positive for the deadly disease 10 days back and was admitted to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital for treatment. After she was handed the discharge certificate on Sunday, the woman displayed it to the media and seemed very happy about going back home.

Blind doggo provided with puppy to guide him

A 10-year-old blind golden retriever has been provided with a puppy in a bid to give him company and to serve as his guide. Tao was diagnosed with glaucoma after which both of his eyes had to be removed due to the condition. He has been provided with a pooch friend who knows exactly how to move about in surroundings and now the two share an absolutely ‘pawesome’ relationship.

Architect transforms home in mini ‘rainforest’

A 32-year-old architect from Australia's Melbourne city has transformed his urban home into a lush green rainforest with plants he has been collecting for years now. According to DailyMail, the man named Jason Chongue has more than 400 different kinds of plants at his home in the middle of the city. The interior designer shifted his home garden indoors due to a lack of space to work with outside.

Pooch starts dancing as its meal arrives: Watch

Recently, a Twitter handle, which is dedicated to dogs, shared a video and introduced a dog named, Baker. In the caption of the video, the Twitter handle wrote, "He dances when it’s dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps”. In the video, viewers can see Baker, who is seen dancing in excitement as it was dinner time. The dog took a pause and as the video progressed, he started dancing again for a while. As the eight-second video ended, he was seen walking out of the frame.

This is Baker. He dances when it’s dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps pic.twitter.com/3Cn8t54uPz — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 20, 2020

‘Socially responsible’ dog

A video which shows a puppy carrying a stick around so as to maintain social distance amid the pandemic has surfaced. Shared by a page called ‘Welcome to Nature’, the 34-second clip features a teeny dog who could be seen carrying a long stick in his mouth as he strolls through a park. Sharing the video, the page wrote that the dog took the social distancing norm “very seriously.”

He took social distancing very seriously pic.twitter.com/kdG9arbGll — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) September 20, 2020

