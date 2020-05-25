Dog Doesn't Allow Its Owner To Go Near His Girlfriend; Check Out The Hilarious Video

A hilarious video of a German Shepherd dog stealing the spot of the man’s significant other has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared on TikTok by a 23-year-old man named Mitchy, the clip portrays the dog seated in a woman’s lap as the guy feels downright jealous of the dog showered with the excessive attention and love. Soon as the man proceeds to get closer to his partner, the dog can be seen growling and threatening him to stay away.

The clip, which has now garnered over 121.3k likes, portrays the guy complaining to the viewers that he had actually let the dog into the house, fed him, cared for him, and that was how the dog repaid him, by stealing his spot with his girl. Further, when the man tries to sit next to the girl, the German Shepherd can be seen growling, showing his teeth to get him to move, exerting his space and challenging his owner.

Read: Cat Looks Annoyed After Feeling Ice Cubes On Paws, Netizens In Splits

Read: Locust Attack In India Leaves Netizens Wondering If This Is The 'last Year For Humankind’

Dog's cute possessive behaviour

“She’s not your girlfriend anymore I’m sorry,” wrote a user, making a laughter emoji. “She’s taken Mitchy, you better have treats to bribe ur best friend,” wrote the second. “Your best friend was smitten to her. Hahaha,” wrote the third. “I think he might do it people say this is bad. My rot did this for years it was just a game and he knew it shepherds are smart he will know the game,” said the fourth.

Read: Priest Performs Baby's Baptism With Toy Gun Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Netizens Baffled

Read: Video Of Man Giving 'bath' To A Huge King Cobra Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.