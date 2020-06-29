Video: Dog Siblings Fight Like Kids Over Toy, Netizens Remind ‘sharing Is Caring’

An adorable footage of two pet wiener pooches not willing to share their toys is winning the internet. Posted on Reddit, the 15-second-long footage depicts the dogs seated on the floor playing with the dachshund plush toy when one of the pooches pulls away from the toy not letting his doggo sister play. The clip triggered humour as the Redditors asked if the two dogs were siblings, and many advised that the brother canine’s stare explained it all, and the owner needed to get both a separate toy each.

The footage garnered over 12 thousand upvotes as Redditors compared the dog’s behaviour like the human siblings that would fight over the toys and other belongings. Further, many related to the video and said that their own pets reacted in a similar manner, and sometimes, it even involved food. Many poured in hearts at the two adorable dogs and said that the dogs looked like they were a mix of German Shepherd and golden retriever. As the clip opens, the owner gives the chocolate brown plush toy to the dogs to play as the first one leaps to grab it in the mouth. Soon, the other one snatches the toy in an attempt to play, however, the sibling disagrees. He casually pulls the toy away in his mouth refusing to share leaving the other pooch staring in vain.

They fight like "human siblings"

“Brothers do share,” advises a Redditor. “Cut them in half. Give the sweet one the head part and the other the rear,” joked the second, making laughter emoticons. “Like in any relationship - one takes more,” pointed out the third. While some called the video “cute” others felt that the dogs fought over belongings and hence needed to get separate toys. “I would have bought two of them for each dog.,” pointed out a user, while others agreed that animals shared rarely.

