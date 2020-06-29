Viral Video Of A Man Sorting Fruits By Their Size Makes Netizens Appreciate His 'jugaad'

Social media still remains one of the most convenient platforms to share and search for new content. A number of videos and pictures often go on to become viral on various platforms. Recently, a man has been getting a lot of attention after his video went viral on the internet for arranging fruits in a certain way.

In the video, the man shows his effective technique of sorting fruits which has been getting a lot of praise on social media. The video shows the man is using two iron rods kept alongside each other on cartons. Both of the rods were placed in a way that the distance between them increases from one end to the other. The rods were kept in a slanted position just about the boxes in which these fruits were about to be packed.

Internet shocked to see this man's technique of sorting fruits

The world’s most simple ‘sorting by size’ system pic.twitter.com/pYRXJFPi8u — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) June 26, 2020

The man places the pomegranates between the rods. As the fruits roll down, they all fall into separate boxes that have been beneath the rods. All the boxes are kept in a way that will automatically sort out the pomegranates according to their sizes. A number of internet users came across the video and appreciated man’s efforts of coming up with an easy and effective solution for sorting out the pomegranates.

A netizen commented, “This is the improvised Indian ‘jugaad’... In India, necessity truly is the mother of invention!!! Most effective, efficient and almost costless!!!” Another user mentioned, “Simple solutions! We are blessed with thinkers, highly skilled, innovative and creative individuals in our part of the world”. Here are some fan reactions for the same.

Such solutions are mostly from Bharat, we call it #jugaad — Manish Kumar Tiwari (@8e56325acb9b4c4) June 27, 2020

And if these jugaads are more organised, will resolve most problems the world is facing today. — phirekbaarModisarkar (@kalyansubbu) June 27, 2020

India is full of geniuses. Period! — 'THE' Adam (@Adambrv) June 27, 2020

Viral videos

Recently, a small family has managed to go viral on the internet for their singing talent. The video shows a family singing the Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi's popular song, Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao. The song is from the movie, Professor which was released in the year 1962. A number of popular playback singers and musicians have been giving their views about the old couple singing.

Popular playback singer of India, Rekha Bhardwaj too noticed the video and shared her views about the two. The viral video of farmers has been going steadily viral on social media platforms. Their melodious rendition of the classic song is getting a lot of attention on Twitter.

