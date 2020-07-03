Good News: From Cafe Providing Free Meals To Baby Feeding Dog, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

As challenging as this year has been for millions across the globe since the beginning, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days. But still, people confined to their homes have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From California cafe giving out free meals to video of unique 'turtle', these are five best from today.

California cafe gives free meals

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, small businesses and local companies have taken the most severe blow of shutting all operations for several months in a row. While the times still remains gloomy and the US recently recorded the highest spike in daily COVID-19 cases, a California cafe has put together its resources to provide food to everyone in need, from medical professionals to others who are facing monetary troubles. Farley’s East cafe in Oakland, California has partnered with a volunteer program called ‘East Bay FeedER’ and are being hailed as “generous donors”.

Boxed lunches today from @FarleysEast to Silva Youth Clinic, and another beautiful quarantined day in the East Bay, courtesy of our generous donors. 🙏🏻 #worldcentralkitchen #covidkindess pic.twitter.com/hprJp96PIm — eastbayfeeder (@EastBayFeedER) July 2, 2020

Video of unique 'turtle' takes the internet

A short clip showing an inverted basket moving on its own has left netizens awestruck. The 15-second-long video shows the container sliding only to see an adorable little pooch getting outside, towards the end. Since the internet user who posted the video asked his followers to guess the kid of ‘turtle’ is being spotted in the clip, the netizens have come up with unique names for it and one of them have even said it is the 'best kind' of turtle. The clip has already garnered nearly ten thousand views and the Twitter users have lauded the ‘cuteness’ of the furry animal.

Anyone know what kind of turtle this is? 🐢 pic.twitter.com/uSlYikQj16 — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) July 2, 2020

Video of baby elephants fighting over 'snack'

An adorable video of baby elephants fighting over a ‘twigalicious snack’ has surfaced on the internet. Shared on Facebook by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on June 29, the video features two baby elephants named Roho and Mukokka. In the clip, one can see Roho trying to grab the attention of Mukokka by ‘showing off’ his twig. Mukokka, who gets intrigued, then can be seen fighting with Roho over the ‘precious’ object. The two baby elephants try to win the twig by engaging in a playful fight.

Man swings glasses of water without

A video showcasing a ‘beautiful display of physics’ has left internet users astounded. Shared on July 2, the short-clip shows a man vigorously spinning two glasses of water in circles without spilling even a single drop of water. The jaw-dropping gravity-defying stunt seems to be magic, however, it is just a neat trick using basic physics.

The 59-second-clip starts with a man filling two glasses with water and placing one each at both ends of a long piece of rope. The man is then seen lifting the glasses up with the help of a rope. He then begins swinging them like a pendulum and within seconds he starts to twirl them around his head and vigorously spins them around in circles.

Beautiful display of physics pic.twitter.com/ongyMpLXTf — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZONEPHYSlCS) July 2, 2020

Baby feeding dog goes viral

Recently, another video broke the internet where a cute baby can be seen feeding a German Shepherd. The video was uploaded on June 27 by an Instagram user and has been making rounds on social media since then. In the video, after taking the tasty treat from the baby's hand, the huge dog then starts licking his hand seemingly trying to lick it clean and savour any residue of the cheezy snack left in his hand.

