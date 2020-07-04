Good News: From Dog Relaxing In A Pool To Man Demonstrating Physics Tricks

While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. So here are some encouraging and happy updates that not only give hope, but can also prove to be a morale booster amid the gloomy times.

Elephant takes its afternoon nap in middle of the road; check out the 'adorable' video

In an incredible moment, a gigantic elephant filmed napping across the middle of the road in the afternoon has delighted the internet. Shared on Twitter by the Indian forest officer Susanta Nanda, the 31 seconds footage that resurfaced shows the elephant named Nga-Thong, who was spotted lying on the road in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand by a motorist. While the driver, Nattawat Patsungsing, 57, recorded the incident on his phone, the forest official reported at the time that the elephant had been napping on the concrete road for about 20 minutes.

Tusker taking an afternoon nap👍



Though they sleep usually while standing, this giant wanted a deep slumber. pic.twitter.com/SXMDQEqvTV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 4, 2020

Dog floating on four pool noodles gives netizens 'summer goals'; watch

In a footage that is now giving netizens “summer goals”, a golden retriever pooch can be seen “impressively chilling” in the pool lying on the noodles in a priceless moment of relaxation. Delved in deep thoughts presumably soothed by the coolness of the water, the pet dog, unperturbed by the worldly troubles sails gently on the set of 5 coloured noodles across the water. Uploaded on Reddit, the 15-second clip has amassed over 105k upvotes and nearly 700 reactions as users were wooed by the pooch’s relaxation activity.

Read: Good News: From Cafe Providing Free Meals To Baby Feeding Dog, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

Read: Good News: California Cafe Gives Free Meals To Those In Need Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NASA astronauts go on spacewalk to upgrade station batteries, share pictures of Earth

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken went outside the International Space Station on July 1 for their second spacewalk in less than a week. The duo swapped station batteries ahead of the Independence Day weekend to upgrade power systems on the station, replacing ageing nickel-hydrogen (NiH2) batteries with new lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries. They have two more spacewalks planned later in July and the battery upgrades are expected to continue on future spacewalks. The target dates and time for the next upgrades will be announced once mission planners assess the scope of the remaining work to be done. NASA shared the video on its official Twitter account in which the duo can be seen working on the upgrade.

This week at NASA:



🔋 A mighty powerful spacewalk outside the @Space_Station

🚀 A look at the next crew launching to space

🌑 Updates on our #Artemis program to explore the Moon



Watch: https://t.co/tLv5iCQ1vz pic.twitter.com/Kahvm0JSi6 — NASA (@NASA) July 4, 2020

Video of cat sitting in ‘pouting corner’ after getting into trouble is hilarious; watch

A hilarious footage of a puffed-up Persian cat seated under its “pout chair” has amused netizens. Shared on Reddit by the user ‘winterlover’, nearly 5 seconds footage portrays the fluffy brown coated feline with its perfect pout and expressive eyes perched angrily underneath the furniture on which the owner pasted a note saying, “I am pouting”. Captioned as “He got in trouble so I made this sign”, the clip has accumulated over 14,000 upvotes as Redditors poured a slew of reactions on the feline “not in a good mood.”

Man demonstrates how to suspend bottle using toothpicks & rope, netizens stunned

A footage of an incredible gravity trick done by a man with a water bottle, toothpicks, and a string has astonished the internet. Shared on Twitter by a page Physics & Astronomy Zone, the 58-second footage depicts a concept of physics used by a man to suspend the water bottle on the edge of the table in such a way that it doesn’t fall despite removing the heavy object support. The Internet has been rendered speechless at the trick as they guessed what could have kept the water bottle suspended from a rope.

Physics is cool 🤤 pic.twitter.com/t6cAtGrtT4 — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZONEPHYSlCS) July 2, 2020

Read: ‘Good News And Bad News’: Twitter Says 2020 Is Half Over, Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

Read: Good News: From Doctor Dancing In PPE Kit To Kid Making World Record, Read 5 Best Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.