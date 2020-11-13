AC Odyssey: How To Kill Medusa In The Boss Fight To Rescue Ligeia?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is one of the hottest action RPGs that has seen a massive rise in popularity over the last two years. It is a successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins and serves as the eleventh major instalment in the famed Assassin's Creed franchise. The open-world title revamps the skill system and offers more archery-centric gameplay along with a straightforward progression. Players can take on a variety of main story quests apart from the side missions as part of their journey and battle against some of the most powerful bosses that can be found throughout the campaign.

You will have to overcome several mythological creatures before getting your hands on their prestigious Atlantean artefacts. AC Odyssey Medusa is certainly one of the deadliest creatures that you will encounter in your gameplay journey. The monstrous gorgon utilizes her beams of energy which turns her opponents into stone. However, if you use the right strategies, you can manage to defeat her. So, let us show how to kill Medusa in this AC Odyssey guide

How to kill Medusa in AC Odyssey?

Players can only go on to take on Medusa once they reach level 46. This is obviously because she will be one of your toughest fights in the game. Once you reach the level and come across this monstrous creature, you need to make sure that you fight her from a distance. You also need to be cautious as she summons minions every few seconds to attack you. It is suggested that you equip a powerful melee weapon for overpowering attacks and the hero strikes. However, it is also advised that you keep a ranged weapon to maximise the ranged damage.

She will be using various attacks throughout the battle, which can be countered by taking cover behind the pillars. You also need to monitor a red circle on the surface to anticipate her bubble shield or other deadly attacks. Avoid these attacks by hiding behind the pillar. Once it's clear, you can use your ranged weapon to diminish her health and finally defeat her.

Image credits: Ubisoft