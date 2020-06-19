Video Of An Enthusiastic Dog And His Fed-up Owner Goes Viral; Check

A video of a young dog and its fed-up owner has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video posted on Twitter, a little dog can be seen having the time of his life in a fountain while its owner has to walk through a pond to fetch him. The video already has close to 1.9 million views at the moment as pet owners cannot stop talking about how relatable the entire scenario is.

Viral dog video winning hearts on the internet

Dog and cat videos easily receive love from internet users for their adorable nature. A video of an enthusiastic dog and it’s not-so-excited owner has been lately been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, which was shared by the twitter handle, Dick King-Smith HQ, a man is shown getting into a shallow pond in a garden. The man looks tired and unhappy about having to get into the pond as it is slightly dirty and unused.

He walks halfway through the pond, towards the centre when the camera pans to a fountain to show a black dog who is having the time its life. The god can be seen jumping over and even trying to get hold of the water which is splashing out of a fountain. The little creature is energetic, bouncy, playful, and extremely happy about being able to play with water and the pressure with which it is running. The man waits for a while for his dog to be done but is left with no other option but to drag him away from the fountain by the collar. The process also gets the man wet from head to toe. The video has already been shared multiple times and has close to 1.9 million views which keep increasing by the hour. Have a look at the video here.

Man reluctantly gets into pond. pic.twitter.com/1YVaWitfMz — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 17, 2020

People can be seen leaving a comment on the video about how unintentionally hilarious the entire scenario is. They can also be seen mentioning that the dog is just like a child who needs to be told that his playtime is over. The man’s lack of enthusiasm has also made the people believe that he has been in a similar situation with the dog before. The video is expected to cross the 2 million mark soon.

Thank you so much, that made me laugh out loud for the 1st time in a long time — penalisedsaver (@penalisedsaver) June 17, 2020

😂 Love this! Brings back SO many memories. Got my first Lab 3 yrs before my son was born. He was always in the pool, pond, lake, beach or puddle. I have pictures of him on an inner tube floating in our pool. ❤️ Labs. — Judy Elliott (@JudyElliott1) June 17, 2020

The way that man walks tells you he’s had to do this before. Dog equivalent of a small child at the back of a Bouncy Castle. — J Goddard (@jengoddard2) June 17, 2020

