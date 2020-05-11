Dog VS Cat: Watch What Happens When A 'good Boy' Walks Into The Cats' Neighborhood

Twitter and other social media platforms are full of hilarious and adorable videos that netizens cannot get enough of. Recently, retired basketball player Rex Chapman shared a hilarious video on his official Twitter page. The video showed what happened when a 'good boy' walked into a bad neighbourhood.

Dog vs Cat: Here is what happens when a dog wanders into the cats' 'neighbourhood'

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal confessed to be 'husband material' way back in 2018; Watch viral video

This really good boy wandered into the wrong neighborhood..

pic.twitter.com/nKi0rMEVNM — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 10, 2020

Watch the above video to know what happens when a poor dog walks into the "wrong" neighbourhood. In the video, an innocent dog is walking on the sidewalk, when he comes across a group of angry-looking cats. At first, the dog walks up to the leader of the cats while wagging his tail and trying to be friendly. However, he quickly realizes that he is not really welcome into the cat 'neighbourhood'.

Also Read | Gorakhpur: Man feeds monkeys in this sweet viral video, netizens pour love

The dog then moves away from the aggressive cats. However, he soon changes his mind and once again walks towards the mean-looking cats. However, this time the poor dog is not as lucky and he gets attacked by the leader of the cats. This video is both hilarious as well as adorable. Rex Chapman's tweet already has over 9.4K retweets and over 56.3 likes. Here are some amusing Twitter reactions to the above video.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam singing Mahabharat song in 1989 leaves fans stunned; Watch viral video

The death stare tho pic.twitter.com/q6sgACSYa2 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 10, 2020

Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting

Those cats were fast as lightning

In fact, it was a little bit frightening

But they fought with expert timing — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 10, 2020

Dayum, I would not wanna run into these alley cats in a dark alley; the leader went straight flying ninja on that much bigger dog. — George Janeiro (@GeoJaneiro) May 10, 2020

That "really good boy" walks up and has the "lets be friends" vibe.

Mister Fluffy, the arched back and bottle brush tail Mafia Don, "your type isn't welcome 'round here." — Heather D Waters, IMPOTUS 45 Impeached & blemished (@_HeatherDWaters) May 10, 2020

Also Read | This viral video of an adorable toddler chef is winning over the Internet. Watch here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.