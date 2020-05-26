Video Of Flamingo Drinking Water From A Cup Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

A video of a flamingo drinking water from a plastic cup has taken the internet by storm. Shared on May 26 by ‘Welcome to Nature’, the short clip shows the ‘beautiful’ bird gulping water from a man’s plastic cup. With nearly 25,000 views, the clip is taking rounds on several social media platform.

A flamingo drinking from a cup! pic.twitter.com/wIuik74DqU — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 25, 2020

The 16-second-clip has already received more than 2,400 likes and several comments. While one internet user called the sight ‘beautiful’, others said that the bird surely knows ‘how to party’. One internet user also noticed that the flamingos in the background, who can be seen walking at the beach with their heads touching the ground, and wrote that he loves what they are doing. He even called it ‘heavy head Monday’.

I love what his colleagues are doing in the background! #heavyheadmonday — Naturfreundin (@MitMaskeundMehr) May 25, 2020

So nice😯 — Viera Stiftova (@VStiftova) May 25, 2020

A flamingo knows how to party baby! 😂🤣😱😎 — Yahaiti Harper (@YaYaHarper) May 25, 2020

Beautiful — Penny (@pennycannings) May 26, 2020

Flamingos paint the sky pink

Meanwhile, flamingos recently became the talk of the town as they flocked to Navi Mumbai’s creek and painted the sky pink. Every year thousands of greater and lesser flamingos migrate to Mumbai. These are said to be flying all the way from Iran with their main breeding ground being India.

The Navi Mumbai creek and assorted backwaters are frequent hotspots for migratory birds, however, it had been suffering due to pollution choking the marine life. With people staying indoors due to the lockdown, the situation appears to have now been mitigated to some effect.

