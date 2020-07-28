Bizarre Name Of Chinese Restaurant In Bengaluru Evokes Funny Reactions From Netizens

A social media user recently pointed out a Chinese restaurant in Bengaluru that was named Send Noods. The Chinese restaurant phonetically sounded similar to an internet slang often used by the millennials during their conversations. Following this, a few other weird restaurant names in Bengaluru were pointed by the same social media user. Here are some restaurant names pointed out by social media user:

Bangalore what is this pic.twitter.com/KBNGJ6BO9E — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) July 25, 2020

This is becoming a thread pic.twitter.com/XSHHWykVlH — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) July 26, 2020

Internet reacts to bizarre restaurant names in Bengaluru

What the hell!!?? I didn't know Bangalore had so many stores with weird names!? WTH!!?? 😂😂😂 — Bharath Reddy (@seyrup) July 25, 2020

I'm not sure how hungry I am anymore. — Noel P D (@NoelPeterDsouza) July 26, 2020

Yea , Bangalore cafes and restaurants names these days are getting creative, I'm pretty sure they are millennials ideas — Rohan Prasad (@RohanPr1614) July 25, 2020

Oh so there are people with similar sense of humor 😂 — neeraj (@_brownmonkey_) July 26, 2020

This is a Singapore based franchise

Thier menu is equally colourful 😂 — Tanya Raj (@wanderumination) July 25, 2020

I am okay with all but what's with this opening time 6:01? 😂 — Shaan Haider (@shaanhaider) July 25, 2020

Rofl 🤣 — Ram Maravajhala (@RamMaravajhala) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that there are various restaurants in Bengaluru that have bizarre names. "This is tame compared to some other stuff in Bangalore. A bakery called 'Happy Endings' and a cafe called 'Bean Flickers' comes to mind," said a resident of Bengaluru on social media. Besides the bizarre name, the restaurant also has funny names of dishes. Reportedly, the Chinese restaurant in Bengaluru's menu includes items like Wow Mein (Chow Mein) and Pakad Thai (Pad Thai) among others. Some social media users said that the Chinese restaurant has multiple outlets in Bengaluru city.

