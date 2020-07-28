Last Updated:

Bizarre Name Of Chinese Restaurant In Bengaluru Evokes Funny Reactions From Netizens

A viral photo of a few Chinese restaurants in Bengaluru recently hit the internet, which evoked funny reactions from social media users. Know more.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
viral

A social media user recently pointed out a Chinese restaurant in Bengaluru that was named Send Noods. The Chinese restaurant phonetically sounded similar to an internet slang often used by the millennials during their conversations. Following this, a few other weird restaurant names in Bengaluru were pointed by the same social media user. Here are some restaurant names pointed out by social media user:

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates 34th Birthday With Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran; See Viral Pics

Internet reacts to bizarre restaurant names in Bengaluru 

Also Read | Lakers Center JaVale McGee Creates Viral Video Giving Fans A Peek Into NBA Bubble; WATCH

Also Read | Black Panther & Leopard Spotted 'chilling' In Karnataka's Kabini, Pictures Go Viral

Also Read | Investigate Immediately: Anushka Sharma On Woman's 'inaction' Claims Against Indore Police

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that there are various restaurants in Bengaluru that have bizarre names. "This is tame compared to some other stuff in Bangalore. A bakery called 'Happy Endings' and a cafe called 'Bean Flickers' comes to mind," said a resident of Bengaluru on social media. Besides the bizarre name, the restaurant also has funny names of dishes. Reportedly, the Chinese restaurant in Bengaluru's menu includes items like Wow Mein (Chow Mein) and Pakad Thai (Pad Thai) among others. Some social media users said that the Chinese restaurant has multiple outlets in Bengaluru city. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all