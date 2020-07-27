Netizens Hail Sushant Singh's Gesture For Kriti Sanon At Event, Call Him 'gentleman'

Netizens and celebrities termed Sushant Singh Rajput ‘different’ by the film industry ‘standards’, as they pointed out his academics, love for Science, and more. Another quality of the late actor that has impressed them is his ‘gentlemanly’ behaviour. A video of the Chhichhore star with Kriti Sanon is currently going viral on social media where he protected his co-star from an uncomfortable situation.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Recalls Similarities With Sushant' Case, Says Tiff With Bhatts' Sparked Lies

‘Gentleman’ Sushant

In the video from Raabta press meet in 2017, Kriti seemed uncomfortable while sitting in front of the media because of her dress. She hints about it to Sushant, who stands up and intentionally goes up to the director of the film, Dinesh Vijan, to talk to him, as Kriti gets seated by then, before he returned to his seat.

READ:Sushant's Lookalike, Sachin Tiwari, Introduces 'Nepoking' In His Film 'Suicide Or Murder'

Watch the video here

Netizens called him a ‘gentleman beyond words’, ‘real gentleman’ and more.

Here are the reactions

Seriously he was so Innocent and so Gentle man.

We miss U SSR❤ — Abhaya Swain (@AbhayaSwain14) July 27, 2020

Gentleman beyond words. — Parvathi (@designerjijo) July 26, 2020

N he didn’t even made it obvious — dr pratiksha kaur (@drpratikshakaur) July 26, 2020

gentle man always will ne in our heart❤️ — Ruchi sahu (@Ruchisahuu) July 26, 2020

Real Gentleman...love you Sushant — Sutapa Bhattacharya (@SutapaB08082086) July 26, 2020

Kriti was among the select few who were present at Sushant’s last rites. The actor had penned an emotional note on being completely ‘broken’ by his death. The Housefull 4 star also hit out at the blind items prevalent in Bollywood, amid reports that such stories were a part of a ‘campaign’ against the Chhichhore star.

She also hailed Sushant’s last release Dil Bechara, which has opened to a grand response on Disney+Hotstar. Kriti said that the movie had ‘broken’ her again and that he had come alive through his character of Manny in the movie.

READ:#CBICrucialForSSR Trends Online As Fans Call For CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Brought Back Anxiety Issues For Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.