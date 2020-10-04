Meet Lamb Chop, The Adorable Little Winner Of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

An adorable 12-pound Maltese, rescued from the puppy mill where it was forced to give birth to multiple litters has been chosen the ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’. The pet canine from Wisconsin suffered animal abuse and had lost all its teeth and was inflicted with severe anxiety before it was saved by Washington County Humane Society in Slinger, Wisconsin, and was adopted by a woman named Christin Schubert, according to People’s report.

The 41-year-old, who works in IT for Harley-Davidson told People in a televised address that Lamb Chop "struck her heart" the moment she first laid eyes on it, although, she had no plans of getting a dog. In People's third annual award for pets held by the PEDIGREE® Brand, the 12-pound shy Maltese melted voters' hearts and was declared the winner in a competition with more than 10,000 dogs in the annual contest. Lamb Chop won $1,000 which was donated to the animal welfare shelter of her choice along with a year’s supply of pedigree dog food. Furthermore, the pet canine adopted in December 2014 also grabbed a golden opportunity to be featured on the Good Morning America show.

In mill's bad conditions for 6 years

According to Wisconsin’s local broadcasters, Lamb Chop remained in the mill for over 6 years in harrowing conditions. The dog had a cauliflower ear and several tumours for which was treated later. Lamb Chop is a super cute face to an ugly industry, canine’s owner said in Hits961.iheart radio’s report. When she was rescued, local vets had to remove all her teeth because they were rotten, Schubert, the new resident of Milwaukee told People. As per the owner, because the dog’s condition was so bad, Washington County used some portion of their medical fund to take care of Lamb Chop. While the owner assisted the dog to recover from the emotional trauma, the duo now supports the nonprofit called Bailing Out Benji.

