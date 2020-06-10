Dog’s Hilarious Reaction To Haircut Prank Leaves Netizens Chuckling; Watch Video

A video of a dog becoming a victim of the hair-cut prank has produced an excessive amount of chuckles over the internet. The short-clip which was initially shared on TikTok has resurfaced on Instagram and left several netizens giggling once again. In the video, one can see the pooch nonchalantly resting on a couch, while the pet parent comes into the frame holding a phone.

The video, captioned ‘Look at his eyes’, then shows the pet parent running his mobile up the dog’s body as if it were a shaver. One can also see that the mobile phone has an application open which produced the sound of the grooming tool.

The pooch then can be seen getting startled by the action as it thinks that his owner was trying to shave him. In a bid to startle the doggo further, the pet print also holds up a lock of fur for the pooch to see. The dog’s expression at the end of the video surely conveys his emotions over the practice joke.

Netizens call it ‘face of betrayal’

Since shared, the video has gone viral. With almost 39,000 views, the short clip also managed to garner more than 274,000 likes. While some internet users couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the dog’s reaction, others said, “Huskies are so dramatic”. One Instagram user said, “I choked on my spit laughing at this”. Another user added, “Such an awesome dog”.

