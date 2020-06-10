Video: Man Brilliantly Skateboards On Wheelchair, Leaves Netizens In Disbelief

A man racing through the gushes of wind on a wheelchair balanced on a skateboard has left the netizens in utter disbelief. A short clip restating that “nothing is impossible” has been posted by a cycling brand on Facebook and has garnered over three million views with netizens admiring the “determination” of the man and also his “love for speed”. The unique set-up enabled the man with a wheelchair to race along with other people. In the 30-second clip, he can be seen lifting and balancing the seat on the longboard while wearing essential gears. At certain instances, the individual can be seen overtaking others on a bicycle.

‘So Impressive’

The video is being widely shared on social media with people hailing the man’s will power and not letting any adversities in life compromise with his spirit of seeking adventure. While most people lauded the clip has “impressive”, others questioned how would he stop. The clip appears to be shot by someone riding behind the man on the wheelchair, showing his speedy journey on the road. Many Facebook users commented under the video and said it looks “scary” and the thought of balancing the wheelchair with “such precision” is “alien” for them.

One user wrote, “That looks scary to me, not the Skateboarding that's fun but balancing a wheelchair on a Skateboard going downhill at speed. Glad he's wearing a helmet.” Another said, “Just when u thought 2 wheels wasn't enough”. One Facebook user said, “This is one of those things you try to explain to ur friends and they don't believe you as a dude on a wheelchair is riding a longboard goes past you.” However, most comments still said, “Anyone else wondering how will he stop?”. Someone also claimed, "We just saw this guy on the Bob Jones trail in San Luis. It was absolutely the coolest this I’ve seen in a very long time. I wanted to stop him and ask him all about it, but he was moving too fast."

