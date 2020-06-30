Video Of ‘cute’ Dog Enjoying Its Hydrotherapy Session Leaves Netizens In Awe

As hydrotherapy is believed to be a stress-free experience, a cute video of a dog enjoying his session has surfaced on the internet. Shared on Twitter on June 30, the video shows Kitsune happily ‘running’ inside the water. According to reports, the nine-year-old Pomeranian is suffering from a slipped disk which made walking a tough challenge from him.

As soon as his pet parent saw the doggo ‘stumbling’ and ‘falling face-first into the floor’, they decided to take Kitsune for a hydrotherapy session. From carrying the nine-year-old pom ‘to eat and to go potty’, the pet parent at first thought that they might lose Kitsune. However, three months into the therapy session, the doggo’s owner said that he is now a ‘new dog’.

The vet sent me a video of my dog during his hydrotherapy session. He’s my best boy. pic.twitter.com/kEEej2P2GW — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 30, 2020

Netizens call the doggo a ‘good boy’

Since shared, the video has taken over several social media platforms. While some internet users noticed how ‘happy’ the doggo looks, others said, “Sweet buddy! Workin’ so hard!”. An internet user-added, “He looks so proud of himself. What a good boy”.

One Twitter user even asked what hydrotherapy was, while another user explained. “He looks so happy, this made me so happy too! Give him the biggest hug and boop for being such a good boy,” added another.

Basically, it’s swimming therapy for muscles, joints, connective tissue and spinal alignment. The buoyancy of the water is beneficial to exercising without stressing the tissue or joints. — Archie (@ArchieEllby) June 30, 2020

My friends dog went through this therapy, worked wonders. Then lockdown kicked in 😞 😞😞 — Bam Zooka Bam (official) (@suremeanttosay) June 30, 2020

Very good method — Fanchon Fourguerolle Matricule n°5122 APATRIDE (@FanchonF) June 30, 2020

