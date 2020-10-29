Arsenal Halloween Skins: List Of All The Halloween Skins Introduced To The Game

Arsenal is a popular game that is available on the Roblox platform. The players have been asking a lot of questions related to Arsenal codes, Roblox skins and other Arsenal Update. So to help them out, we too have listed down all the information we have about Arsenal Halloween skins. Read more to know about Arsenal in Roblox.

Arsenal Halloween Skins

Ageth

Alchemist

Plague Doctor

Beckoned Pirate

Skullberto

Skullrita

Fallen Veteram

Frank

Gaslight Detective

Ghastelle

Ghost of Developing

Gnome

Grug

Hackula

Hazmat

Marionette

Molten Slasher

Mummy

Phantina

Pumpking

Reaper

Rotting Rouser

Skullmander

Tetra

Vahn

Witch

Zombella

Zombert

The makers have added a lot of new features to their game recently. They even uploaded a number of new Arsenal Halloween skins to their game Roblox. They even uploaded to different updates for their Arsenal Halloween skins because of the huge file size. This means that the players have gotten a lot to experience with this new Roblox update. They released these skins for their Halloween event that went live from October 26th. Apart from the addition, makers have also added a feature that greets with a choice to choose one Halloween Skin and one unusual effect as they start their game.

Arsenal Codes

CAKEBELIE

BUCKBUCK

ROLVE

BLOXY

TheBloxies

Spooky-Season

Birth

JulyDays!

Soggy

POG

TROLLFACE

F00LISH

Bandites

ANNA

PET

POKE

FLAMINGO

EPRIKA

CBROX

JOHN

KITTEN

More about Roblox

Roblox is a popular game created by Roblox Corporation. This a basically a platform to create and play games that have been designed by the users. It was founded in the year 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel. It is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, Classic Mac OS. Since 2010, the gaming platform has gained the mainstream popularity that it deserved. After the pandemic, Roblox players have jest been multiplying taking their gaming platform to another level. The game is also popular for hosting some real-life and virtual events. They hosted events like BloxCon, which was a convention for ordinary players on the platform. Just like their Halloween themed update, the game provided the players with annual Easter egg hunts and engages in events to promote films, such as ones held for Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman. Roblox also hosts an annual event called the Bloxy Awards. This is basically a ceremony that also acts like as a fundraiser. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Bloxy Awards took place virtually on the platform and brought a huge number of viewers from all over the globe.

