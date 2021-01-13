Dream Job Alert! This Company Is Looking For 'binge-watcher' To Eat Pizza & Watch Netflix

A company in the United States is looking for people who can watch Netflix and eat pizza in return for a lucrative salary. The win-win job offer is made by Bonus Finder, a website dedicated to reviewing and offering deals for legal gambling websites. In a statement on its website, the company explained that it was looking for professional binge-watcher who could effectively “judge” the show and takeout pizza.

"Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you'll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza," BonusFinder explains on its website.

Read: Dream Job Alert! UK Company Paying £30 Per Hour To Relax At Home In Loungewear

According to the website, the “employee” would be required to review each series with plot lines and story, acting quality etc. There is also an available list of series to watch from including The Queen’s Gambit, Ozark, Night Stalkers amongst others. As for the pizza, the volunteers would have reviewed the pizza on the basis of its appearance and colour, Base texture and taste, Topping ingredient quality, value for money amongst other things.

"Enter your details in the form below and describe why you'd be perfect for the role. The more creative your entries are, the better. We read every single one! the company wrote asking for invites.

Read: Where Is 'Riverdale' Filmed? Shooting Locations Details Of The Netflix Series

Similar offer

Recently, a lingerie company in the UK announced that they would pay people to watch Netflix. Pour Moi, a lingerie company based in Macclesfield has opened applications for their latest vacancy, that is, to test out its latest loungewear collection. The brand has just published an advertisement to recruit a clothing tester and the last date to apply is October 12. As per the company, the official loungewear tester would be paid an amount of 30 pounds per hour to sit or lay in the clothes. The total work hour in a day is 10, that implies that a person could earn 300 pounds just by donning the loungewear.

Read: Chris Rock’s 2018 Stand-up Special, 'Tamborine' Gets An Extended Cut Release On Netflix

Read: Dream Job Alert! UK Company Paying £30 Per Hour To Relax At Home In Loungewear

(Image: Pixabey)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.