Dream Job Alert! UK Company Paying £30 Per Hour To Relax At Home In Loungewear

While watching Netflix has become a global hobby during the lockdown, a lingerie company in the UK is now paying people to do the same. Pour Moi, a lingerie company based in Macclesfield has opened applications for their latest vacancy, that is, to test out its latest loungewear collection.

The brand has just published an advertisement to recruit a clothing tester and the last date to apply is October 12. As per the company, the official loungewear tester would be paid an amount of 30 pounds per hour to sit or lay in the clothes. The total work hour in a day is 10, that implies that a person could earn 300 pounds just by donning the loungewear.

Laungewear tester

According to Tyla.com, the company is on a hunt for a dedicated recruit to road test their joggers, pajamas and hoodies and to ensure that the lounging. As a tester, a person would be needed to submit a full review of the pieces, providing details on how comfortable the outfits are and if any improvements can be made. This feedback will then be fed back to Pour Moi's team for reference when creating future products.

This comes as a start-up from Bengaluru named ‘Wakefit’ has launched a similiar internship programme. According to the reports, candidates will be asked to sleep for 9 hours a day for 100 days. However, it is not easy to become an intern in the company. The intern will have to prove to their respective bosses that sleeping is what they are extremely passionate about.

The company described the ideal candidate as, "Those who can thrive in a slow-paced environment, conceptualise and deliver effective strategies on how to get themselves and their team members to sleep deeper and longer. Demonstrated affinity to cosy environments, napping, lazing and lounging will be a bonus".

