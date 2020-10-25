Viral Video Shows Woman Slapping Husband On EasyJet Plane For Refusing To Wear Face Mask

A video is of a wife slapping her husband mid-flight after the latter refused to wear a face mask is going viral on various social media platforms. The incident took place on an EasyJet plane. According to a video that is doing the rounds on social media, the man gets slapped by his wife after he creates a ruckus on the plane when asked to wear a face mask keeping in line with the health and safety protocols issued by authorities.

What exactly transpired?

In the video, the husband, an unnamed man starts arguing with another man after being told to wear a face mask. "You are all being lied to, the longer you wear the masks, the longer this goes on," he can be heard saying in the video. The wife then tries to calm the situation down by asking her husband to keep quiet, who in turn shouts at her and asks her to shut up, calling her "imbecile". The woman can be heard slapping her husband, who then tries to hit her, but fails as other passengers intervene.

(Source: Epic Entertainment/Youtube)

According to a Metro report, the airline confirmed that police had to be called on board because of the disruption that had ensued over the face mask issue. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the video with reactions. Some blamed the ongoing pandemic and its continuation on the man and people like him who refuse to wear face masks in public places.

There have been several such instances where passengers have refused to wear face masks ever since the rule has been introduced all over the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report, a woman on October 18 had to be taken off a plane after she refused to wear a face covering and was filmed coughing at co-passengers.

